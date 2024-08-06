Riversiders delay league leaders Fleetwood's title procession

Under-performing Garstang finally hit form in the Northern Premier Cricket League this season.

Danny Gilbert’s men inflicted only the second defeat of the season on runaway leaders Fleetwood.

Tom Higson’s 6-57 largely kept the visitors in check as they batted first at the Riverside. Vathsal Govind’s half-century and 34 from Nathan Bend were the main contributors to Fleetwood’s score of 195-9.

Professional Imran Butt then led the home side’s reply, hitting a fine 89, including 12 fours and three sixes. Gilbert then struck an unbeaten 34 to guide his men to victory with four wickets and one over to spare.

Leyland suffered a humbling defeat at Kendal as they missed a great opportunity to put pressure on Fleetwood at the top.

Karl Cross’ men failed to take advantage as they were thrashed by 178 runs at Shap Road to slip to third in the table. The visitors were skittled for an embarrassing 56 as they replied to the reigning champions’ total of 230-8.

Sam Sharp was the executioner-in-chief for the home side, taking 5-26 as only Andrew Makinson (25 not out) prevented total humiliation for the visitors.

Earlier, Kendal has been reduced to 38-3 but a brilliant 92 off just 72 balls from Bradley Earl turned the tide in Kendal’s favour.

His knock included 10 fours and five sixes, while Ross Bretherton and Andrew Jacques both took three wickets.

Fourth-placed Chorley only picked up three points in a losing draw against Blackpool at Stanley Park.

Half-centuries from Dylan Henshall, Shivam Chaudhary and Andrew Needham enabled the hosts to post a sizeable 259-7. Jurie Snyman took 5-52.

Snyman then scored 48 as Chorley closed on 195-8. Edwin Moulton and Ben Simpkins both scored 34. Matthew Grindley picked up 5-57.

It was a run fest at Chipping Road as Longridge claimed 12 points in a winning draw over doomed Mawdesley.

The hosts certainly enjoyed themselves with the bat, racking 302-3 with professional Taariq Chiecktey hitting a brilliant century.

His 113 came off 104 balls and included 15 fours and two sixes. Zac Christie smashed an unbeaten 86 with three sixes and nine boundaries.

Mawdesley made a fist of the fight but ultimately closed on 202-7. Paid man Dominic Hendricks hit 53 and Ben Munslow struck 33. Jake Durnell was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-47.

Euxton slipped to 22 points from safety after losing at home to Netherfield, who promptly moved into second spot in the table.

The men from Balshaw Park batted first and totalled 159 before they were bowled out.

Skipper James Bone was the mainstay of the innings, crafting a superb 77, including 11 boundaries.

In reply, the visitors eased to victory thanks to John Huck’s unbeaten 55 and 45 from Ben Barrow.

Settle hammered another nail in St Annes’ relegation coffin with victory at Vernon Road.

Nathan Armstrong’s 60 was the only highlight of the hosts’ total of 133 all out. Amar Ullah (4-21) and Ashen Silva (3-44) were the chief wicket-takers.

In reply, the visitors eased to victory by nine wickets thanks to Lewis Smith’s 57 and Archie Phillipson’s unbeaten 55.