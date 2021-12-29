Final raceday of 2021 at Haydock Park

Haydock Park stage their final raceday of the season on Thursday afternoon with a seven-race card at the venue

The action gets underway at the track at 12.30pm and concludes at 3.45pm. The going at the track is currently heavy and there is light rain forecast throughout the day. We have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide. Check horse racing betting for the latest odds.

12.30pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Both Lady Bowes and Charm Offensive are open to plenty of improvement, but Macho Mover is already a course and distance winner having scored last time out at the track.

1.00pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 6f)

Torn And Frayed has filled the placings on three starts this term, but Bushypark made a real impression when scoring at Kelso on his chasing debut and he looks open to any amount of progression over the larger obstacles.

1.35pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Transfer Friendly was successful at Ffos Las last time out and he won by 16 lengths which clearly makes him a leading player. Moveit Like Minnie was second to the classy Pipesmoker on his latest start and he has to be respected along with Captain Broomfield who makes his hurdling debut here. However, Jungle Jack was a smart winner at Sedgefield on hurdling debut and gets the vote here.

Selection: Jungle Jack

2.05pm Handicap Chase (3m 4f)

The Two Amigos is a classy stayer and is deeply respected, but Blaklion was brilliant when scoring at Haydock last time out and this marathon trip is sure to suit.

Selection: Blaklion

2.40pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 2f)

Rattle Owl was second last time out and is interesting, along with course and distance winner Celebre D’Allen, but preference is for Mister Watson. He scored in good style last time out, defying odds of 50/1, but that was no fluke and there is plenty more to come this gelding.

Selection: Mister Watson

3.15pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

The Crooner is a fascinating runner having been off the track for 305 days, whilst Orrisdale was second at Market Rasen last time out. Wouldubewell needs to step up having scored at Fontwell last time out, but looks open to more improvement. However, preference is for Tanarpino. Second at Bangor earlier this month, there was a sign that he retains plenty of his ability and he is taken to score in this event.

Selection: Tanarpino

3.45pm Bumper (2m)

A fascinating bumper to conclude the action. Prairie Wolf scored on debut at Kelso and went on to finish third on his return to action at Carlisle. He has to defy a penalty here, but remains an interesting prospect. Blackwell Boy makes his debut in this event for Oliver Greenall and is another to consider. However, preference is for £42,000 purchase Hermes Du Gouet is a very interesting prospect for Venetia Williams on debut for the yard and he is taken to come out on top in a fascinating finale.

Selection: Hermes Du Gouet