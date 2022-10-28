Four Blackpool Karate students won six medals between them representing Team England at the WKC (World Kickboxing and Karate Commission) World Championships in Killarney, Ireland.

Brooke Cremona won gold in the over-45kg section for girls aged 10 and under as did Giorgia Sanna in the open weight section for the same age group.

Brooke also won a silver and a bronze for a complete medal haul, while Giorgia claimed silver in the under-35kg section.

Antonio Caputo won silver in the under-65kg section for 13/14-year-old boys, while his brother Giovanni was an open weight quarter-finalist in the same age category.

All four qualified to represent their country after finishing in the top three at the English Championships.

It's the most successful championship yet for Blackpool Karate, which is run by Dale Noble.

Dale said: “They trained ever so hard for six months preparing for this competition.

“They came in for extra training and did loads more at home. They trained through the summer holidays and exceeded all hopes and expectations.”