Badminton glory for duo

By Peter Storey
Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST

​Azam Ali Sharif and Naveed Malik won a men’s doubles tournament held at Preston College.

Mohammed Kabir Sharif and wife Shanaz Begum have been running the KBS Sports Club at the venue since 2003.

The tournament took place last week and many players came from across the North West to participate.

And the event proved to be a huge success – and a true family affair, as winner Azam is organiser Mohammed’s son. He and Dr Malik came out on top in the knockout tournament. The runners-up were Tanveer Hussain and Rupesh Parekh.

