Agonising defeat to leaders hit Leyland’s charge for title, says skipper Karl Cross

Leyland skipper Karl Cross.

​Leyland’s hopes of making a late run for the Northern Premier League Division One title look to be over after last weekend’s narrow defeat to leaders Kendal.

​That’s the assessment of skipper Karl Cross who felt his men were unfortunate to lose against the unbeaten table toppers.

After a slow start in the league, Leyland have found some good form in recent weeks. A run of four successive wins in July, including three in the league, meant confidence was high when they welcomed Kendal to Fox Lane.

A fine all-around bowling display kept the leaders down to 184 all out and openers Sam Oldham and Alexander Eyre put on 98 for the first wicket.

Unfortunately, once they departed, Leyland came unstuck as they were bowled out for 173 – 12 runs short of victory.

"We played really well for large parts of the game and then found a way not to win,” said Cross, whose side travel to second-placed Settle this weekend.

"We bowled really well. They have got a very dangerous batting line-up but we restricted them to 180-odd.

"We were then really well set at 90-odd for none but they picked up a couple of wickets which opened the door for them.

"They changed the bowling attack around, set some good fields and we sort of lost a bit of momentum, they created a bit of pressure and it changed the game really.

"It was disappointing because we had played so well up until that point but these things happen.

"I think winning the league now is possibly going to be a stretch too far and with having fewer league game due to the new restructure, there are less games to catch teams.

"It would have been a massive win for us. Kendal are top with something like a 100 points but I think if we would have won Saturday, it would have put us up to fifth in the table.

"That would have put us in a good position going into a big game against Settle who are up there, they are doing well in second. So it would have been good to beat Kendal but it wasn’t to be.”

Cross faces a race against time to be fit for Leyland’s 40 Over Cup semi-final against Netherfield later this month.

​The Fox Lane captain injured his thumb in the first over of Saturday’s clash against Kendal.

An X-ray later confirmed that the skipper has suffered a fracture and will miss this weekend’s trip to Settle.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Sexton will take over the captaincy while Cross remains on the sidelines.

"Adam was captain when he played for Croston so he has experience of doing it before,” said Cross.

"I did the injury in the first over of the game and managed to hide myself in the field.

"I batted at No.10 and went for an X-ray after the game. I certainly won’t be playing for the next two weeks.

"Fingers crossed, it won’t be too long after that. When I found out it was broken, I had the semi-final on the 17th in my mind to come back but we’ll just have to see.”

​NPL DIV 1: Blackpool v Garstang, F&B v Chorley, Kendal v Fleetwood, Netherfield v Longridge, Settle v Leyland.

​NPL DIV 2: Barrow v Great Eccleston, Euxton v Vernon Carus, Mawdesley v Carnforth, Penwortham v TC, St Annes v Carlisle.

PS PD: Burneside v K&W, Eccleston v Morecambe, Lancaster v Penrith, Preston v Fylde, Rufford v Heysham, Westgate v Torrisholme.