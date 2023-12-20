Freddie Flintoff shows off cricket skills in Trinidad and Tobago with the England T20 team
New photos of Freddie Flintoff show the Preston born star to be in good spirits as he shows off his cricket skills.
Former cricketer Freddie Flintoff has shown he has still got it in new photos taken during an England T20 team training session in the Caribbean on Monday (December 18).
The 46-year-old, who has largely been out of the limelight this year following his horrifying Top Gear crash last December, has joined England's backroom staff for their T20 series against West Indies as a paid team mentor. Freddie's new role was announced on December 6, and he flew out to Barbados later that week ahead of five T20s, four of which have now taken place.
New pictures of Freddie have been released from before the team's fourth T20 international against West Indies on Tuesday, and the Preston star looks to be in a cheerful mood as he practiced his cricketing skills and applauded the England team.
In the pictures shared with the Post, Freddie seems to be displaying his trademark power during the England training in Trinidad and Tobago as he faced some throw-downs in the nets.
In other pictures, the father of four can be seen applauding the England T20 team and laughing with current players John Turner and Ben Duckett. So far, England and West Endies have both won two matches each, meaning all rests on the fifth match which is due to take place on Thursday, December 21.
Aside from the cricket, Freddie has had an eventful time out in the Carribbean as hours after the above pictures were taken, he had to go into lockdown alongside the rest of the England team.
The group were all sequestered in their Port of Spain Hyatt Regency hotel after a 47-year-old man was shot dead yards from the front door of the building during their first night in Trinidad.
Before the tragic event even took place, the England and Wales Cricket Board security staff had already advised the players not to leave the hotel except for their scheduled matches, a prearranged round of golf and the single training session on Monday morning.
The current UK Government travel advice for the Caribbean country reads: "In Trinidad, there’s a high level of violent crime. Gang-related attacks and shootings are increasing around the city centre of Port of Spain, including Laventille, Morvant and Barataria."