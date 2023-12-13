Former professional boxer Ricky Hatton is hosting a special event in Lancashire next year, here is everything you need to know:

A pub near Preston is hosting an afternoon with fan favourite Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton in Spring next year.

Attendees will get the chance to listen to the life story of the two weight World Champion, and get up close & personal with him too.

When and where is it?

The event is taking place at Lostock Hall Conservative Club on Brownedge Road in Lostock Hall (psotcode PR55AA) on Sunday, April 21.

Doors open at 12 noon and the show starts at 1pm.

An afternoon with Ricky Hatton is being held in Lancashire next year. Pictured: Ricky in 2007 and 2022

How much is it?

A Standard Ticket (unreserved seating), which includes a professional photo opportunity and a meet and greet with Ricky, costs £45

A VIP GOLD Ticket, which is limited to 20 people, comes with front table seats, a 30 minute pre-show meet & greet with Ricky,a signed Hatton glove and professional photo, costs £149.

What has the venue said about the event?

On Facebook, the Lostock Hall Conservative Club wrote: "We cant wait for this one. Come and watch Ricky tell his life story in and out of the ring in a gloves off show stopper and be in with a chance to meet a legend and even take home a signed boxing glove and a framed and signed picture with the man himself if you find yourself lucky enough to be in possession of a VIP ticket.

"There will also be a sports memorabilia auction on the day for you to grab an amazing souvenir or a piece of history for your collection. Where ever you are thinking of going on the 21st April 2024, make sure it's here, it's not everyday a boxing legend is on your doorstep."