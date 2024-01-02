A managerial sacking has taken place in the Championship following a poor run of form.

Preston North End's Championship rivals Birmingham City are have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 15 games. Rooney's short tenure at St Andrew's has come to an abrupt end with his time at St Andrew's ending after just three months

The Manchester United legend's tenure at the Midlands club has been disastrous, having only won two of the 15 games overseen. At the full-time whistle in Birmingham's latest defeat to Leeds United he was met with chants of 'Rooney time to go' and 'Wayne Rooney, get out of our club'.

The 38-year-old was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year contract back in October, but his reign will end after just 83 days. He took over in bizarre circumstances, replacing popular boss John Eustace who had Blues in sixth before his controversial sacking. Birmingham have slid down the Championship table and are currently 20th, with just six points separating them and the relegation zone.

Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, commented on the official club website: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news."

A report from the Daily Mirror suggested that England under-21 midfielder Lee Carsley could be considered a candidate. Former Blackpool loan midfielder Gary Rowett could be in line for a return whilst serial promotion-winner Neil Warnock is out of work.

North End never got to face Wayne Rooney's team, as their 2-1 win at Deepdale in September came during Eustace's tenure. The new manager will be in situ by the time Preston next play Birmingham, with PNE heading to St Andrew's on Monday, April 1.