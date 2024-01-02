Ali McCann and team mates

Ali McCann believes Preston North End are lacking creativity when falling behind in matches - as well as a general issue with consistency.

The Lilywhites finished New Year's Day in 14th spot, having suffered their fourth defeat in five games - away to Sunderland. Michael Beale's side scored two goals in the first half and saw the three points home comfortably at the Stadium of Light.

"After the Sheffield Wednesday game, we were disappointed with the result but there were elements of the performance that were good," said McCann. "I think the problem at the minute is the consistency. We go from being resolute against Leeds and getting such a good result, to conceding poor goals, giving away chances and not taking ours at the other end. So, it's one of those things we need to rectify because we've got a good squad here. I don't think it is anything to do with confidence to be honest.

"When you get setbacks and teams get goals, we are not really doing much in all honesty. That is an issue, that when teams do bank - and Wednesday did it the other day - we struggle to break them down with that final pass or cross. I don't know; it's a difficult one to put your finger on what the issue is. We've done that to teams plenty of times this season, but it's difficult when the shoe is on the other foot. It's the consistency that is killing us."

It's four wins from 19 for PNE, with 11 losses in that period. North End started the season with six straight wins, in between the opening day draw at Bristol City and share of the spoils at Rotherham United. McCann was a regular presence in the side at the start of the campaign and believes the clinical edge was there in those early victories.

"I think we were more ruthless with our chances and we were just riding high to be honest," said the number 13. "That is how it goes in this league. It's 46 games and it's never going to be plain sailing, or else you'd obviously be top of the league. There are always going to be ups and downs and you don't want to get too bogged down. In isolation, we are in a strong enough position in the league and we're half way through. We need to forget about the run we are on and after the cup, try and get ourselves back on one of those winning runs - because we are capable of beating any team on our day. That is the frustrating part of it."

McCann has started the last handful of matches, with manager Ryan Lowe changing to a 4-1-4-1 shape in the Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland clashes. That has seen McCann operate at the base of midfield predominantly. He's taking the role and system change in his stride.

"Yeah alright, I like it," said McCann, when asked how the shape feels. "To be fair, I'm happy playing in any to be honest - as long as it suits the game you are in. I think, with the back four, you've sort of got more chance of getting on the ball. We had a lot of possession; it's a difficult one. I don't think the shape was anything to do with the goals we gave away there, it was just slack moments and lapses in concentration. So, you are always going to be on the back foot regardless of shape.