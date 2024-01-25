Ryan Lowe was not too pleased with the decision to award Leeds United a penalty. Preston North End suffered a late defeat on Sunday. (Image: Camera Sport)

Ryan Lowe has updated his stance on the decision to award Leeds United a late penalty against Preston North End on Sunday.

Ryan Ledson was adjudged to have handled the ball and Leeds profited from the decision with Joel Piroe scoring in stoppage time. Lowe was seething in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Elland Road. In an interview with Sky Sports he said he would be 'careful' in what he would say and that if there was VAR that the penalty wouldn't be given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, various incidents have come under the microscope. In the build-up to the penalty Joe Rodon could have been deemed to foul Alan Browne, whilst there were some arguments that Dai Cornell handled the ball in the 49th minute. A post-match debrief was held with referee David Webb and now Lowe has reflected on the matter.

"It's a decision where, looking back now, I hadn't seen the different angle," said Lowe. "We felt it had hit Ry's knee, gone up and hit his arm. But again, the rules change week in week out don't they? On what is handball and what isn't. I get it is tough and the referee has to make a decision.

"I went in and saw Webby at the end of it and he was fine - he's a good guy and we had a chat about it and other things in the game. It is one of those things isn't it? Looking back, I spent some time with Daniel (Farke) at the end and he said he'd be disappointed if it went against him - but you are happy when it goes for you.

"I had only seen the one footage and Ry was convinced, with the wind, it'd flew up him. I have to go with what my player says and Ry still feels it went up him because of the wind. In hindsight, you have to come out and do the press and I was disappointed in it. I didn't feel it was handball at the time. It did hit his hand, but again you get some and some you don't."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Lowe's protestations at the time, and his continued say on the matter, he has to accept that it will not change the outcome of the game. At most an apology would be sent by PGMOL, but that will come of little use given the importance of points this season. Leeds United have since played another game after beating North End.

The Whites saw off Norwich City on Wednesday evening courtesy of a Patrick Bamford goal. PNE now turn their attentions to their Championship game with Millwall away at The Den on Sunday whilst Leeds are at home again at Elland Road against Plymouth Argyle.