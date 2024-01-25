Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will welcome three players back for Saturday's trip to Millwall, but remain without two.

Freddie Woodman, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic all missed last Sunday's clash at Leeds United through illness. But, as explained by the PNE boss in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, they should all be fine to return in the capital. On the injury front, Ched Evans and Jack Whatmough (both knee) will miss out again.

"Ched won't be (back) and Jack won't be, but is training," said Lowe. "He will need the full week of training next week. Other than that, we have got everyone back. Fred, Duane and Milly are back in the building, so yeah it will be Ched and Jack (missing) - but Jack is on the way back. I just spoke to Fred briefly and he is obviously a lot better.

"Duane, I spoke to the yesterday and Milly, he was throwing up and everything else. The lurgy goes around and there is not much you can do, but they had start-up days those three, yesterday and hopefully they will be okay to get through training today."

Evans has been absent for the last two matches, against Bristol City and Leeds. The number nine made a remarkable return to action this season, after the serious medical condition he suffered last campaign. But, a knee issue is now set to sideline the striker for a period.

"His back and his neck is all fine," said Lowe. "He had a bang on his knee, so we scanned it all. I think he has had the full shebang to be honest with you. We were concerned, but his neck is fine and his back is fine. He had a lack of strength, a bit, in the back of his knee and hamstring. There is a little bit of scar tissue at the back of his knee.

"I won't go on too much, but he just can't get any strength in his hamstring so he's got to move it and shuffle it around. It's getting rid of it and strengthening his hamstring a little bit, because he had no power in one of his - which was a bit of a worry. We thought it was neural, but he is on with the lads now and working hard.

"He will strengthen it up and hopefully it's not too long. It isn't as serious as people may think; he has just had a setback. But, I think when you come back from eight months out and get thrusted back in - he was champing at the bit - you are always going to pick up little niggling injuries. I think with this one, as the surgeon said, there is nothing to worry about.