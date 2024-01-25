We're a week away from the January transfer window shutting for clubs in the Championship.

It's been somewhat of a quiet month for most clubs, especially in Preston North End's case. No new players have come to Deepdale but we have seen Calvin Ramsay's loan from Liverpool terminated. He's been linked with a move to Leeds United and Southampton, and that would be strange given he couldn't displace Brad Potts after dealing with injuries.

This weekend, some clubs will be in FA Cup action whilst others do not have a match scheduled. Clubs without a match could be given the chance to prioritise making signings but of course there are multiple layers to a deal, and some players might be playing for their clubs this weekend and then be turning out for someone different.

North End have been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden and are reported to have held talks, but things have gone cold on that front. Hayden is subject of interest from a host of Championship teams, and he's likely to be one player involved in a deadline day move.

As it stands, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle have been the most proactive clubs this window. North End are one of eight clubs who have yet to make a signing but that might change should finances allow. In the absence of any new arrivals, you can see how PNE's last 19 signings over the last five January transfer windows have worked out.

Here, as of 12.00 pm on Thursday, January 25 are all the signings that clubs in the second tier of English football have made.

