Will Keane celebrates

Preston North End striker Will Keane was glad to play a part in Tuesday night's 1-3 win at Huddersfield Town - and hopes the Lilywhites can now build on the last four points.

Ryan Lowe's side have responded to three straight defeats with a goalless draw at Norwich City and dominant away victory over the Terriers. Preston were two nil up at the break in midweek and then killed the game off with a third on 66 minutes.

Captain Alan Browne broke the deadlock inside four minutes, before Keane drilled home the second six minutes before half-time. Danny Ward restored some hope for the hosts, but Ben Whiteman's strike secured the points for PNE. Post-match, Preston's goal scorer Keane took the positives from the past 180 minutes of football.

"I thought, all together, it was a great performance," said Keane. "It was disappointing to concede at the start of the second half, which made it nervy for a while, but we did well to kick on again, get the third goal and see it through. We thought we'd have large spells with the ball and we wanted to make sure we used it well. We got straight on the front foot, into their half and stamped our authority on it. The results are what gives you confidence and builds momentum.

"On reflections, getting back to what we are about on Saturday and keeping that clean sheet was massive. You saw what we pride ourselves on: putting bodies on the line, defending for each other and having that togetherness. I thought we showed that again and we know that's what carries you a long way. Maybe in a couple of games we just came away from that a little bit. We readdressed it and yeah, we've hopefully put that right now and can keep going."

As for Keane's goal, it was his first since the brace at Stoke City in early September. Having had an injury to overcome, carried out various roles and endured a slight dip in form, a first strike in 11 matches were certainly sweet. Keane gave plenty of credit to Liam Millar for a wonderful solo run, before providing the well weighted assist.

"I just wanted to make sure I got my shot off," said Keane. "As it got to Liam, I knew he'd be able to take them back towards their goal. When he's got the ball it is just a case of trying to catch him up and he actually slowed down a bit. It was great awareness to pick me out.