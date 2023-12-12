Alan Browne celebrates

Recent form suggested that PNE's midweek assignment at the John Smith's Stadium could be a tricky one, with Town unbeaten in their last four matches. North End, meanwhile, went into the game on the back of a goalless, cautious draw at Norwich - and with one point from a possible twelve. Preston had sat deep for the majority of the Carrow Road contest, but took a completely different approach in Yorkshire - going at Huddersfield hard, early doors.

This felt an important night for manager Ryan Lowe and the red men's blistering start to proceedings will have likely calmed any touchline nerves. In the first three minutes of action, PNE created a clear chance, had a big penalty shout turned down and then broke the deadlock. Captain Alan Browne was involved in all three moments, with his fine, delicate header from the cross of ex-Terrier Duane Holmes having too much loop on it for former Lilywhite Chris Maxwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End, kicking towards their well filled away end, went on to dominate the ball like never before - against a Town side lacking cohesion and intensity. There were a couple of scares along the way - especially when Josh Koroma won the ball back to set up a two-v-one attack, but remarkably ignored team mate Delano Burgzorg. That aside, the first 45 minutes were a Preston procession and Ryan Lowe's side inflicted further damage just before the break.

Will Keane was the man of the moment in the early part of the season, but he has endured a dry patch in terms of goals and form over the last month. Here, though, space was being afforded all over the pitch for PNE players - with Ben Whiteman given the freedom to patrol midfield while wing-backs Brad Potts and Liam Millar pushed on high. It was the lively latter who teed up Keane for goal number two on 39 minutes. The Canadian's skill, run and weight of pass was exceptional and North End's number seven made no mistake with his low, left-footed drive under Maxwell.

Darren Moore's side were booed off at the break and the task for North End appeared straightforward, with Huddersfield's stadium flat and frustrated. It was always going to be tough for the Terriers to perform just as poorly in the second half, mind. And anyone who has visited the John Smith's Stadium knows the atmosphere it can generate. With three changes made at the break by Moore, his side pulled one back on 54 minutes as Danny Ward headed home Matty Pearson's cross from the right. Game on.

At that stage of the game, the next goal was always going to be vital. For North End, it was a case of regaining the territory they had enjoyed in the first half - after a more defensive start to the second. The decibels were raised in the home stands but Preston were standing firm - and on 66 minutes they found a way past Maxwell again. Millar and Holmes were involved again as the ball was worked inside, from the left, to Whiteman's feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temptation to strike first time must've been there, but North End's number four killed the ball with his initial touch before stroking a precise, placed effort into the bottom right corner. A finish of class from 18 yards. PNE took the sting out of Huddersfield's home support and ensured there would be no testing finale or late drama. Post-match, the away end scenes were jovial as the Jingle Bells chants came out and North End's boss lapped up the victory with passion - and a hint of relief you suspect too. A job well done and three deserved points on the road.