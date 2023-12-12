PNE boss Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was delighted with the manner of his side's 1-3 win at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites picked up their first Championship victory in five games, with Alan Browne and Will Keane scoring first half goals - before Ben Whiteman restored the two goal cushion with a precise finish from distance in the second half.

North End were dominant in possession and ruthless in the final third, to get back to winning ways ahead of Saturday's home clash with Watford. Post-match, Lowe expressed his delight at the way his players executed the game plan on the night.

"Yeah, you are always pleased when you've come away with three points and scored three goals," said Lowe post-match. "I thought the performance was different class from start to finish. The goals were well worked and I am certainly happy. The plan was to get right after them early doors; we knew we would have large parts of possession. Saturday was a bit different; the game plan tonight was a different with two eights and two strikers.

"We made a couple of changes, which we felt were needed to freshen us up. They went out and performed and the energy levels were fantastic. I have always had faith that the boys can do that, because they've shown it before. Some people may not and have doubts, which is fine, but for what we are and what we're trying to do it's obviously pleasing. We are always trying to set the tone early on; sometimes there are teams who stop you.

"We had to move the ball quickly from side-to-side. We felt the game plan was moving them around, to get us into good areas, to get Liam Millar and Pottsy on the ball and get bodies forward and into the box. We had to get a foothold in the game again, because they made changes and were then on the front foot. Once we got the third I think it took the stuffing out of them a little bit. I know the group I've got and when they work hard, do the right things every day and execute the game plans, they are a good team.

"I will always give it the celebration, but I can't change. Sometimes I try and play it down, but you don't know the emotion me and the lads go through when you've executed a game plan. We are doing it for those fans and the football club. The relief, when you do get a win like that, it is massive. The boys take that credit. To the fans, who are always with us home and away, we'll keep doing the right things - but believe in the group because they are a good, hard working group.