Preston North End's Will Keane celebrates

Preston North End striker Will Keane assures the Lilywhites will stay level headed as they head into the international break top of the Championship table.

Keane has been an inspired summer signing so far, netting four league goals - two of which came in Saturday’s 0-2 win at Stoke City. PNE’s number seven was at the double in the second half at the bet365 Stadium, as he continued to lead the line as Ryan Lowe’s only available senior striker.

A lot has been asked of Keane so far, in his second stint as a North End player. But, he has been up to the task, operating as an intelligent, dangerous lone striker for the team. After picking up all three points in the Potteries, Keane highlighted the positive mood in camp but was keen to stay measured all the same.

“We are obviously going to enjoy it, but we know it’s very early days so we’re definitely going to keep our feet on the ground,” said the PNE striker. “It is just a sign of the good work we’ve put in. It was good to get a few bodies through the door (on deadline day) and there are lads coming back: Robbie, Ben, Emil, Ched.

“The squad then looks like there is really good depth to it and we know that’s massively important, with so many games. It’s been magnificent, but I think within the dressing room we’ve got that belief and we’re not surprised. We know we are very difficult to beat and that we’ve got the quality going forward. A couple of wins just builds confidence and when you’ve got that solid foundation, it always gives you a chance in games.

“Winning four games in a row, in the Championship, is never easy. So we will enjoy it for now and then try to add to it when we get back. Protecting a lead, we have done that for the last three games now. All the back lads have been such big presences. We have that leadership and we all demand it from each other. I think the midfield protection in front as well, it’s just really solid and - especially away from home - when you feel you aren’t going to get broken down, it’s definitely a good feeling to have.”

Keane spoke about fellow summer signing Jack Whatmough in the build-up to the Stoke encounter. Whatmough followed Keane to Deepdale from Wigan Athletic and was handed his first Championship start for PNE on Saturday. The centre-back equipped himself impressively - not to the surprise one bit of his team mate.

“Yeah, really pleased for Jack to get the chance,” said Keane. “He definitely took it and showed all of his qualities. He’s great in the air and it obviously wasn’t easy up top against the big man (Wesley). He is a handful, but they dealt with him really well. And in the second half, when we were under a lot of pressure, he coped and showed his composure. So yeah, a great performance.”

Keane’s two goals at Stoke came in front of 2,500 PNE fans, who were sent wild twice in the space of seven minutes. The 30-year-old has had supporters singing his name week-in-week-out, so he was delighted to play a key role in a memorable away day.

“They were fantastic again,” said Keane. “There are not many better feelings than scoring in front of the away end a couple of times. I am glad that we gave them a great afternoon out; it’s the perfect way to go into the break. Even at the end of the game, you could see the fans egging the gaffer on to lead the celebrations.

