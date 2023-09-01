Preston North End’s Jack Whatmough

Preston North End striker Will Keane believes team mate Jack Whatmough will play an important part for the Lilywhites this season.

The pair made the move to Deepdale this summer, having spent the last few years playing together at Wigan Athletic - who suffered relegation last season amid a back drop of financial turmoil. Whatmough, 27, made 39 appearances for the Latics in the previous campaign. His August switch to North End came a few weeks after Keane’s.

Whatmough has turned out four times for Preston so far - with the one start coming his way in the Carabao Cup. Manager Ryan Lowe has trusted the defender to come on and see some vital early points over the line. And Keane believes North End fans have already seen glimpses of what the centre-back will bring to the table.

“Yeah, really solid, “ Keane told the Lancashire Post. “Jack has come off the back of a couple of great seasons at Wigan - and being with him day in, day out, I know what a top pro and great lad he is. I think he brings loads of qualities to us and in the last couple of games, he’s come on at times when we’ve been seeing the match through.

“It is not easy coming on when you’re defending a lead, but I think he brings that aerial presence and he’s definitely a leader on the pitch. I know he is working hard and he will be itching to get more of an opportunity, but it’s been a really good start for him because he’s come on in most games and added to it.