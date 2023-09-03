Preston North End’s Will Keane (top) celebrates

A solid, senior base to the team

The Lilywhites have needed to rely on the same players to keep performing in the first five matches and they have not let PNE down at all. It is difficult to single individuals out, but club captain Alan Browne is leading by example and Brad Potts has started the season exceptionally well. Those two both produced vital defensive moments at Stoke, with Browne blocking a goal bound shot with his head in the first half and Potts galloping back to stop Mehdi Leris - who went one-v-one after Will Keane’s opener. Jack Whatmough did not put a foot wrong on his first Champoionship start and North End on the whole - once again - looked an extremely organised, efficient unit. You never really felt as though the three points were under any threat, after Keane made it two.

Lowe’s decision justified as Duane makes the difference

Leaving Duane Holmes out of this one wasn’t an easy decision for Ryan Lowe, but the American’s time would come. With Mads Frokjaer on a booking and not driving at the Stoke defence enough for the PNE boss’ liking, Holmes was thrown on at half-time after his match winning contribution in the previous encounter with Swansea. Holmes’ influence on the game was immediate; a nuisance of a midfielder who buzzes around and dances at defenders at will. He has undoubtedly added something to North End as a team and the big challenge will be whether he can maintain this level for the rest of the season. But, for now, Holmes is impacting games for Preston and his role in both goals at the bet365 Stadium was huge. Introduced on 46 minutes; North End two-nil to the good on 57 minutes.

Party away end

Another great day out at Stoke for North End, who have now won five and drawn one of their last six trips to the Potteries. The draw was behind closed doors, too. Preston are always well backed at the bet365 and the 2,500 travelling fans lapped up every moment of another away day to remember. The noise started during the warm-up, with the sun beating down and North End roared down the tunnel ahead of kick-off. Walking out, PNE’s players must’ve been fuelled an extra five or 10 per cent by the sight of a sold out allocation to their right.

North End supporters were treated to six minutes of utter carnage, with Keane slamming home the penalty and then setting them off again six minutes later, with his second of the afternoon. Alex Neil, Paul Gallagher, Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson were all goaded towards the end of the game with chants of ‘What’s the score?’ sung at each ex-PNE man.

That may seem uncalled for in the aftermath of the contest, given the significant contribution from all four individuals during their time at Deepdale. There didn’t feel a nastiness about the chants, though; more sung in jest as North End soaked up the moment and embraced a massive win being within touching distance. If Johnson or Pearson decide to give a bit back at some point down the line, mind, you couldn’t exactly blame them.

North End can get stronger