Reports emerged on Tuesday that PNE had bid for the Wigan man

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney says the club has not received a bid for goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Preston North End, this week, were said to have lodged an offer for the shot-stopper - who is under contract at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2028.

Tickle, who burst on to the scene last season and has been Wigan’s first choice since, penned fresh terms back in May. Having earned a call-up to the England Under-21 squad last year there has been plenty of speculation around the goalkeeper.

The likes of Arsenal, Man United and Everton are said to be monitoring his situation while Sunderland have also been linked. As for PNE, though, Maloney has denied reports of a rejected bid.

"No, we didn't receive a bid for Sam," said Maloney after his team’s 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday night. "It wasn't that official. And I'd be pretty certain Sam will be staying with us through this window, yeah."

Sam Tickle | Getty Images

Wigan have been powerless in two star academy products of late, with Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard snapped up by Hull City and Luton Town, respectively. Those two had release clauses in their contracts but with Tickle having penned a new deal after the club’s 2023 takeover, there are not the same fears with him.

"I've alluded to this in the past, but there were always some deals we didn't have a lot of control over, and the others we absolutely do,” said Maloney. “Sam is a different situation but he's such a talent, a real talent. I'm pretty certain he won't go this window, but he's another outstanding young player that the club should be very proud of."

“He just has massive impacts...”

Maloney added: "I don't know how many times I've sat here and raved about him. He just has massive impacts. In a game where there wasn't a lot of momentum, from a set-play he produced a big moment. I don't know how many times I have to say it but if there's a big moment, or a big save that needs to be made, this guy...honestly, this is the guy I'd want to make it.”