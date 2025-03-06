How Deepdale ranks as the Championship's best groundsHow Deepdale ranks as the Championship's best grounds
Where Preston North End’s Deepdale ranks as the best Championship ground compared to Burnley, Blackburn Rovers & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 19:30 BST

Preston North End optimised their Deepdale advantage against Lancashire rivals Burnley last weekend.

North End utilised their home advantage to knock out the Clarets during last Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup thrashing as Paul Heckingbottom’s incredible run in the competition continued.

Despite the cup triumph, the Lilywhites followed up the victory with a 0-0 draw against Swansea at Deepdale as attention returned back to the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The point against the Swans did extend Preston’s incredible unbeaten run to 11 league games, which dates back to November - a figure which hasn’t been achieved since 2019.

Among those results included draws against league-leaders Leeds, play-off chasing Sunderland as well as standout wins against Middlesbrough and Oxford United.

While Deepdale is continuing to be a feared place on the pitch, off it, Preston fans have been turning up in numbers, with an average attendance of 16,534 on home soil this term.

And data provided by Compare.bet has ranked Championship stadiums from worst to best based on Google star ratings and average five star reviews based on Google Reviews.

Here’s where Deepdale ranks compared to rivals grounds in the second tier this term.

Google star rating: 4.0; Average five star reviews: 48%.

1. Kassam Stadium - Oxford United

Google star rating: 4.0; Average five star reviews: 48%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.1; Average five star reviews: 55%.

2. Loftus Road - QPR

Google star rating: 4.1; Average five star reviews: 55%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 56%.

3. Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 56%. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 59%.

4. MKM Stadium - Hull

Google star rating: 4.3; Average five star reviews: 59%. | Getty Images

