Preston North End 0-0 Swansea City RECAP and highlights as drab midweek affair ends goalless

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 22:08 BST

A goalless share of the spoils in midweek for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom made one change from the memorable FA Cup win over Burnley, with Sam Greenwood brought in for Stefan Thordarson. The Iceland international was named on the bench but then withdrawn from the squad prior to kick-off.

The first 45 minutes were flat and forgettable. Lewis O’Brien stung the palms of former Swan, and birthday boy, Freddie Woodman. Chances and openings were at a premium for Preston with a blocked Brad Potts strike the only glimmer of a potential deadlock breaker.

Opportunities had been in short supply but a glorious one fell to the one man PNE would’ve wanted, just a few seconds into the second half. However, Milutin Osmajic sliced his left-footed effort wide after the Montenegrin let Potts’ low ball come across his body.

The absence of the elegant Thordarson and classy Mads Frokjaer was felt on the night, with captain Ben Whiteman and livewire Duane Holmes also missing. North End were hit again in the engine room when skipper on the night, Ali McCann, was forced off through injury on 70 minutes.

Lewis Gibson stepped into midfield for the closing stages and Paul Heckingbottom’s side huffed and puffed, but struggled to muster meaningful efforts at goal. Ryan Ledson saw a shot charged down while Lawrence Vigouroux kept out a snapshot from Potts. At the other end, Swansea were well restricted.

There was a sense of inevitability about the final result - even more so when Osmajic failed to round Vigouroux and convert, after a big error at the back from the visitors. Substitute Emil Riis then saw his touch let him down in injury time after a wonderful Woodman’s kick in behind.

Attendance: 12,838 PNE starting XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Lindsay, Gibson, Potts, McCann (Hughes 69'), Ledson (Porteous 63'), Brady (Meghoma 63'), Greenwood, Keane (Riis 63'), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Carroll, Evans, Rodriguez-Gentile.

LIVE: Preston North End vs Swansea City

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:38 BST

FULL TIME: PNE 0-0 Swansea City

It ends goalless.

Reaction and ratings to follow online.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:31 BSTUpdated 21:32 BST

87' Swansea switch (0-0)

Cooper on for O’Brien.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:26 BST

82' What a chance (0-0)

A loose back pass sees Osmajic run through but he’s unable to work the ball around Vigouroux and score.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:20 BST

76' Double Swansea sub (0-0)

Bianchini and Fulton replace Cullen and Vipotnik.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:18 BST

74' Shot saved (0-0)

Potts’ snapshot is palmed out by the Swansea goalkeeper and Greenwood’s header on the rebound just doesn’t have enough power on it - he was always leaning back.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:13 BST

70' In midfield now (0-0)

Lewis Gibson has gone to defensive midfield slot. A nightmare for PNE with Ledson taken off just a minute or two before McCann’s injury.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:13 BST

69' Forced off (0-0)

McCann makes way.

Hughes is on.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:11 BST

68' PNE physio on (0-0)

Ali McCann being seen to.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:10 BST

67' Driven over (0-0)

Tymon decides to have a pop from range but it is always rising.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:06 BST

64' Triple PNE change (0-0)

Meghoma, Porteous and Riis on for Brady, Ledson and Keane.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

62' Not far off (0-0)

O’Brien is fouled on the edge of the North End box. Franco takes the free-kick and guides it under the wall, inches wide of the bottom left corner.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:04 BST

60' And again! (0-0)

Bodies on the line brilliantly again from Swansea as Lindsay heads the ball across goal and Ledson’s goal bound effort is blocked.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:03 BST

59' Blocked again (0-0)

The corner is inventive - fizzed in low - and Brady takes it in then shoots on the turn but it’s blocked again.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:02 BST

58' Blocked behind (0-0)

Better from PNE as Greenwood and Brady keep it alive and the former sees a driven shot deflect over after some neat footwork by Keane.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:01 BST

57' Lacked power (0-0)

Brady’s corner is cleared at the near post but recycled by Kesler-Hayden and Lindsay heads the ball back across goal, but Gibson’s headed effort is tame.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:55 BST

49' Heart in mouth (0-0)

Swansea work it to the byline down the left and the cut back is blocked by Lindsay but almost bundles into the PNE net - North End’s number six just about does enough to clear.

The corner delivery is met and volleyed into oblivion by Darling.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:50 BST

46' What a chance (0-0)

Osmajic is played in by Potts after good work from Keane but he goes with his left foot and gets the placed effort all wrong.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:50 BST

46' KICK OFF! (0-0)

Back under way with no changes.

