The belief in Stefan Thordarson has always been there from the Preston North End manager.

Season number one in the Championship is rarely a breeze for overseas recruits and the former Silkeborg IF man has had his peaks and troughs to date at Deepdale. But a bizarre injury to captain Ben Whiteman, in late January, presented the Iceland international with a clear opportunity to seize.

Recent weeks have seen him do just that - a fine first goal for the football club, strong at Norwich and sublime in last weekend’s magical FA Cup victory over Burnley. Up until then it had been flashes and glimpses from Thordarson.

The number 22 is a thinker and articulates himself impressively; speaking about the game comes naturally. After the win over the Clarets - which saw Preston reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 59 years - it is no surprise Thordarson is selected for midweek media duty.

Positives were in abundance on that Deepdale afternoon, from his pass to Andrew Hughes - which led to North End’s third goal - to the swirling atmosphere inside the stadium. On a more personal note, though, was this his best display yet in a PNE shirt?

“Yes, maybe in a lot of ways,” Thordarson told the Lancashire Post. “But I feel as well that I've had really good games before. Maybe that’s just the importance of the game and the environment and everything but yes, I think you could say that that was possibly a top three performance.

“Of course, you see how I really want to get on the ball every time and I want to get us playing forward - try and hit those diags and small passes in the midfield as well, which we've been better at now. It was definitely the best I feel that it's been (atmosphere wise at Deepdale).

“I think that's because of how the performance was... but as well the highlights of the game and how the game developed and everything. It was a perfect atmosphere.”

The 26-year-old has been in England for eight months and feeling the passion around every match is something he has enjoyed. As far as North End are concerned though, last Saturday gave him a real glimpse into what Deepdale can become and that is massive motivation moving forwards.

“100 per cent,” said Thordarson. “That’s what we want to do. We want to be playing these teams like Burnley, Leeds and really competing. Not only competing, but winning the games and also showing that we are not just there to put up a fight.

“We want to go out there and we want to control the game in our way. Especially when these teams are coming to our place, we need to get to a place where we go into a game and people demand that we win.”

“I know exactly what it means...”

Cup football certainly has a different feel in the stands: a winner on the day guaranteed, no league table at play or point to hang on for. Thordarson’s focus now shifts to some tricky league games but having recently tasted cup success - and played at Wembley - the Aston Villa match is one he can’t wait for.

“It's all or nothing,” said Thordarson. “It is as well in the league, but you have got three days and you're on it again and a chance to save your face. But in the cup, it's do or die. I won the cup last year in Denmark so I know exactly what it means to a town to get so far. Hopefully, we can keep on going.

“That (getting to Wembley with PNE) would be obviously the dream and we have to get through Villa to get there. It's just about keeping this momentum going into the international break, playing good every game and demanding that every game is the same; don't accept being average and just keep going.”

With a quick turnaround to the Swansea City game - which ended 0-0 on Tuesday night - the North End squad were not exactly able to head out and celebrate as one last Saturday night. That’s something Thordarson is yet to experience but time is spent with team mates at Euxton away from the training pitch - mostly playing darts. One player he has struck up a top bond with is fellow midfielder Mads Frokjaer - who has one more year as a Preston player under his belt.

“Yes, we have a really good relationship off the field,” said Thordarson. “We both live in Manchester and we just like to chill. He's obviously a very relaxed guy and he likes to go out to his coffee shops and that, so sometimes I follow him. It's nice to have a guy who understands... we both come obviously from Iceland and Denmark, so it's very similar, the cultural background and everything.”

