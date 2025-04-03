Goals from Craig Forsyth and Ryan Yates early in the second half at Pride Park slumped the Lilywhites to their third defeat in five games in all competitions.

The result leaves North End sat 14th in the Championship with 47 points ahead of the final seven games of the campaign.

But there’s an alternate standings which would see a contrasting league position for Paul Heckingbottom’s men in the second-tier. Albeit an unwanted figure.

With data provided by ESPN, we’ve taken a look at the dirtiest sides in the division so far. They have created a league table based using a points system which sees a yellow card worth one while a red card earns three.