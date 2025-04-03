Where Preston rank as the Championship's 'dirtiest' sides.Where Preston rank as the Championship's 'dirtiest' sides.
Where Preston rank as the Championship's 'dirtiest' sides. | Getty Images

Where Preston North End rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Sunderland, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:00 BST

PNE fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Derby County on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Craig Forsyth and Ryan Yates early in the second half at Pride Park slumped the Lilywhites to their third defeat in five games in all competitions.

The result leaves North End sat 14th in the Championship with 47 points ahead of the final seven games of the campaign.

But there’s an alternate standings which would see a contrasting league position for Paul Heckingbottom’s men in the second-tier. Albeit an unwanted figure.

With data provided by ESPN, we’ve taken a look at the dirtiest sides in the division so far. They have created a league table based using a points system which sees a yellow card worth one while a red card earns three.

Check out where the Lilywhites would sit in the current disciplinary standings.

Yellow cards: 59; Red cards: 0; Points: 59.

1. 24th: Leeds United

Yellow cards: 59; Red cards: 0; Points: 59. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 60; Red cards: 1; Points: 63.

2. 23rd: Swansea City

Yellow cards: 60; Red cards: 1; Points: 63. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 65; Red cards: 0; Points: 65.

3. 22nd: Coventry City

Yellow cards: 65; Red cards: 0; Points: 65. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 66; Red cards: 0; Points: 66.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Yellow cards: 66; Red cards: 0; Points: 66. | Getty Images

