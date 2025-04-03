Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom talks PNE summer transfer plans after the 2-0 defeat to Derby County

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How tough do you think it'll be to find the 1v1 players you're talking about, that will make a difference on a night like tonight?

“Yeah, well it is,” said Heckingbottom. “Big clubs stockpile. There's lots of ways of going about it. One's having millions and millions of pounds to go and get them, and you know it's going to improve the team. We've not got it that way. The other one's loans and going to get them from the Premier League teams. You've got to be really good at spotting them and also understand that, generally, those 1v1 players, if they're younger, they may be good in their moments, but they could be costing you for a third, two-thirds, three-quarters of the season.

“Then by the end, when you send them back, they're brilliant at performing and you need them on the second loan. So, that's always your thoughts with that. The other one, then, is identifying talent that probably no-one else has got yet. Can we be the ones to nip in and get them ourselves and work with them and, over time, develop them into those players? They may have the talent, the physical qualities to be good 1v1, but maybe other parts of the game need improving. But if they're our players, I'd rather do that with our players than spend a season developing someone else's players. I think they're the three things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d had them tonight, where would they’ve fit in? Would it be a different role to Meghoma and Kesler-Hayden?

“Yes, so for example, we're working with Jayden but Jayden’s played left-back in a four,” said Heckingbottom. “He's used to receiving the ball deep, then playing, then joining in. You can see today, we asked him to get on the last man a lot. I hated it when I was moved from left-back to left-wing-back. I tried to play it like a midfielder and come inside a lot, whereas other players, wingers, would play on the last man.

“We spoke about it a lot earlier in the season, getting those type of players. Jeppe (Okkels) was brought in for that type of thing. We tried it with Josh (Bowler). So, they're the type, in certain games like this one when you're dominating the ball... if you've got 1v1 players in those areas, then you're generally getting the ball to them all. “

Are you looking at the middle of the pitch as well? No Greenwood tonight... you probably felt his absence. Then Holmes has gone as well?

“Yes, definitely,” said Heckingbottom. “I'd always be comfortable thinking you can coach the ball into the final third. Whether you have to change systems to do it against certain shapes, I'd be pretty comfortable doing that. Then, like I said, it's what's next... so, there's lots of things. 1v1 players, players who hold the ball and you can play into front men a lot more, and build through front men. Players who are really good at playing in tight spaces... I'd love all the lot.

“I’d love nines you can play into when it's tight and you're playing against a block like that. I'd love tens who can play in those spaces and combine off one or two touches. I'd love 1v1, dominant players wide. We're not going to get that, but we certainly need to improve. We're going to try and improve all those areas, if you like, or being effective in all those areas. But we may have to settle for the middle, or we may strike it lucky and get those 1v1 players wide as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much change do you anticipate? Peter Ridsdale said maybe ten new signings... could it be that many?

“Yes, because we're losing a lot of loans,” said Heckingbottom. “People are gone. Duane’s gone, so we've got a lot of spaces to fill. You can see we're light at the minute. Yes, definitely. There's going to be change. But, you also don't want to lose what these lads are, which is a fantastic group. They work really hard, train really hard. We can't lose what we are good at and become a soft touch.

“I think, because we've got better with the ball, in certain games like tonight teams then drop behind it and that's when I think, if we've not got the first goal... we've seen more of it at Deepdale now, haven't we? When teams have come and sit back in and we have to be really patient and try and create that first goal. They're certainly the positions and the qualities that we want to add.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom vents frustration after PNE's loss at Derby County