From left: Ellis Simms, Sorba Thomas, Karlan Grant. | National World

Preston fans would’ve been pleased to go into the international break with a win over Portsmouth

But with North End once again not threatening either end of the Championship table, there will no doubt be some sections of the Deepdale faithful are disappointed that Paul Heckingbottom’s men haven’t made a push for the top six.

The Lilywhites look set to embark on their 10th consecutive second-tier campaign next term and will be hoping to push on to the play-offs in a bid to avoid yet another mid-table finish.

But what do North End need to do to push on to be real promotion contenders?

Well, we’ve turned to the world of Artificial Intelligence, and specifically X’s Grok tool, to find out - and this is what it came up with when asked: What signings do Preston North End need to make in the summer 2025 transfer window to transform them into Championship promotion contenders?

AI’s detailed response to Preston question

Introduction: To transform Preston North End into genuine Championship promotion contenders for the 2025/26 season, their summer 2025 transfer window strategy should focus on addressing key squad weaknesses, enhancing depth, and adding quality in critical areas. As of March 21, 2025, Preston sit 14th in the Championship table but are lacking the firepower and consistency to push for the top six.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has a solid foundation to build on, with an unbeaten home record in 17 league games (W6 D10 L1) under his tenure, but their away form (two wins in 23 against Sunderland) and goal-scoring output need significant improvement. Here’s a breakdown of the signings they should target:

Secure a prolific Striker

Why: Preston’s attack has historically struggled for goals—last season (2023/24), they scored just 56 in 46 games, and this season, they’ve managed only marginally better outputs in mid-table. Will Keane (30) and Milutin Osmajić (24) are decent options, but neither has consistently delivered the 15-20 goals per season required for a promotion push.

What to do: A proven Championship goalscorer—like Ellis Simms (currently at Coventry, 19 goals in 2023/24) or a similar profile—would be transformative. Alternatively, they could target a young Premier League loanee with pace and finishing ability, such as Southampton’s Dom Ballard, to complement their physical forwards. At 27, Grant has Championship pedigree, scoring 18 goals in 2020/21 for Huddersfield and 6 this season for West Brom (as of March 2025). He’s versatile, playing as a striker or left-winger. Grant’s fallen down the pecking order at West Brom under Tony Mowbray (per The72), and with his contract expiring in 2026, a summer move could be on the cards. Preston could snag him for £3-5m, fitting their budget-conscious approach.

Adding creative flair and firepower

Why: The midfield lacks a consistent creative spark. Stefan Teitur Thordarson (signed in 2024 from Silkeborg) and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen (signed in 2023 from Odense) offer potential, but Preston need a number 10 who can unlock defences and provide 10+ assists per season.

What to do: A player like Bristol City’s Jason Knight (who has versatility and creativity) or a free agent with Championship experience, such as Jamie Paterson (ex-Swansea), could elevate their attacking play. This would allow Heckingbottom to shift from a pragmatic 3-5-2 to a more fluid, possession-based system when needed.

Pace and width on the flanks

Why: Preston’s wing-back options - Brad Potts (right) and Robbie Brady (left, out of contract in 2025)—lack the dynamism to stretch defences consistently.

What to do: A rapid, direct winger or wing-back like Leeds’ Mateo Joseph on loan, would add a new dimension. This would exploit space in transition, an area where Preston often faltered against top sides. Someone like Sorba Thomas, a 25-year-old Welsh international, was a Championship standout in 2021/22 (3 goals, 12 assists), but his output dipped post-relegation (1 goal, 6 assists in League One 2024/25).

His pace and crossing remain elite. Huddersfield’s League One status and his contract (expires 2026) make a £1.5-2m move viable. He’d thrive as a wing-back, delivering the service Preston’s strikers (Keane, Osmajić) crave—only 8 assists from wide areas this season (per FotMob).

Addition defensive reinforcement

Why: The backline, bolstered by Lewis Gibson (£1.5m from Plymouth in January 2025), is solid but aging. Liam Lindsay (29) and Jack Whatmough (28) are reliable, but depth is thin, especially with Patrick Bauer’s contract expiring in 2025.

What to do: Cameron Humphrey’s is a 25-year-old ex-Manchester City youth product and has been a standout in League One despite Rotherham’s relegation in 2023/24. His contract expires in summer 2025, making him a free agent. Humphreys offers composure on the ball (developed at City) and defensive tenacity (4.2 duels won per game in 2023/24). As a free transfer, he’s a low-risk, high-reward option to replace Bauer or Lindsay, adding youth to an ageing backline.

Goalkeeping Competition

Why: Freddie Woodman has been a mainstay since joining from Newcastle in 2022, but his contract expires in 2025, and his form has occasionally wavered (e.g., conceding soft goals in key losses).

What to do: Preston should either extend Woodman’s deal or bring in competition - a young keeper like Brighton's James Beadle (on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2024/25) could push him or serve as a long-term replacement.

James Beadle from Brighton is a player Preston should be looking at, according to Grok. | Getty Images

Utilise the loan market

Why: Preston should use the loan market in the 2025 summer transfer window because it’s a strategic, practical, and proven approach that aligns with their financial reality, squad needs, and ambitions under Paul Heckingbottom.

As of March 21, 2025, with the club likely mid-table in the Championship and facing a significant squad overhaul (up to 10 signings per Peter Ridsdale), the loan market offers unique advantages over permanent transfers or free agents alone.

Strategic considerations

Budget and Recruitment Style: Preston don’t splash cash often (Osmajić’s £2.15m fee in 2023 was a rare exception), so they’ll rely on loans, free agents, and shrewd permanent deals. Director Peter Ridsdale hinted at up to 10 signings in summer 2025 due to expiring contracts (e.g., Brady, Ryan Ledson) and departing loanees (e.g., Sam Greenwood).

Tactical Fit: Heckingbottom’s 3-5-2 thrives on wing-back energy and a strong spine. Signings must suit this system but also offer flexibility for a 4-2-3-1 if chasing games.

Youth Integration: Academy prospects like Josh Seary could fill gaps, but promotion requires proven quality over potential.

Final thoughts

Preston North End’s summer 2025 transfer window could be a defining moment in their quest to break out of Championship mid-table purgatory and become genuine promotion contenders.

With these additions, Preston could address their lack of goals (historically below 60 per season), bolster creativity, and maintain defensive solidity - key traits of recently promoted sides like Leicester (87 goals in 2023/24) and Ipswich (92 goals). A top-six finish would be within reach if they execute this plan by August 2025.

