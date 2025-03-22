Preston North End haven’t had as many wins as they would’ve liked this season but there have still been some memorable moments.

Cup competitions have been good to the Lilywhites with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having knocked Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham out of the Carabao Cup. After the international break, an FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa awaits PNE.

In the league Preston have been a difficult side to beat, with only nine defeats suffered under Heckingbottom. North End sit 14th in the table after 38 games and that is down to the 17 matches drawn this campaign.

Here’s a look back at some of the highs for supporters so far in 2024/25 - from the brilliant cup win over Burnley to midweek victories at Norwich City and Watford!

