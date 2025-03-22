21 of the best Preston North End fan photos this season - as wins over Burnley and Norwich City feature

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

A flick back through some of the best Preston North End moments of the season

Preston North End haven’t had as many wins as they would’ve liked this season but there have still been some memorable moments.

Cup competitions have been good to the Lilywhites with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having knocked Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham out of the Carabao Cup. After the international break, an FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa awaits PNE.

In the league Preston have been a difficult side to beat, with only nine defeats suffered under Heckingbottom. North End sit 14th in the table after 38 games and that is down to the 17 matches drawn this campaign.

Here’s a look back at some of the highs for supporters so far in 2024/25 - from the brilliant cup win over Burnley to midweek victories at Norwich City and Watford!

Beating Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup

1. Fan Gallery: Best of PNE's season so far

Beating Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday

2. Fan Gallery: Best of PNE's season so far

Victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Osmajic scores at Watford

3. Fan Gallery: Best of PNE's season so far

Osmajic scores at Watford | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Three points at home to the Sky Blues

4. Fan Gallery: Best of PNE's season so far

Three points at home to the Sky Blues | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

