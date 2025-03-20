Who has been the standout performer for Preston this season?CameraSport - Shaun Brooksplaceholder image
Preston North End’s best and worst players in the Championship this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Mar 2025, 18:30 BST

Preston North End went into the international break with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Deepdale.

The triumph over Pompey saw Paul Heckington's men move up to 14th in the Championship and sit comfortably in mid-table on 47 points.

Although North End don’t look like troubling either end of the table, it’s still been an entertaining campaign for the Lilywhites, who have been in fabulous form on home soil.

But who has been the standout performer in Heckingbottom’s side this term? With data provided by WhoScored.com, we’ve taken a look at the best and worst members of the Preston squad in the Championship so far.

Here’s who came out on top.

Note: Ranking only includes players who have featured in more than five league games.

Appearances: 22; Rating: 6.21.

1. Will Keane

Appearances: 22; Rating: 6.21. | Getty Images

Appearances: 26; Rating: 6.36.

2. Milutin Osmajic

Appearances: 26; Rating: 6.36. | Getty Images

Appearances: 9; Rating: 6.45.

3. Jayden Meghoma

Appearances: 9; Rating: 6.45. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Appearances: 23; Rating: 6.46.

4. Ryan Ledson

Appearances: 23; Rating: 6.46. | AFP via Getty Images

