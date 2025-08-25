PNE have added three players to their academy in recent weeks

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says significant strides are still to be taken with the club’s academy.

The Lilywhites have signed Cliftonville striker Shay Reid and Morecambe defensive duo, Nathan Snowball and Olly Tonkin, this month. All three players have committed to penning professional contracts at PNE, once their scholarships expire.

Plenty of Preston youngsters have made their first team debuts over recent years but very few have established themselves in the senior setup - the jump from U19s Cat-3 football to the Championship proving to be a substantial challenge.

Heckingbottom - who worked in academy football earlier in his career - views the recent business as a small step in the right direction for Preston. He has spoken before about the importance of upgrading the academy’s category.

“We need to produce better players and more players,” said Heckingbottom. “We’ve got to do and there's lots of ways around that. Recruitment is key, obviously. You can only work with the resources you've got.

“Whether going Cat-2 eventually helps do that, but you're not going to do anything without investing in it and getting enough raw materials to work with. So, yeah, but we need to do a lot of work on it.

“The games programme, the link, because we're on two different sites with the first team. The communication is good between the staff but we know we need to do a lot more. Signing players and getting players in - improving quality season-on-season - just like at first-team level is key, yeah.”

