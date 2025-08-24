PNE signed the winger from FC Utrecht in the summer of 2024

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels is in talks with a Danish club over a permanent move, it’s understood.

The 26-year-old was absent from the match day squad against Ipswich Town on Saturday, having made the bench in the previous two Championship games against Leicester City and QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s believed the Dane has been given permission to speak to his suitors in Denmark, with discussions to be had over the course of Sunday. North End will not stand in the number 23’s way should those talks go positively.

Preston signed Lewis Dobbin on loan from Aston Villa on Friday, a move which sees Okkels’ attacking competition increased further. He arrived at PNE on a three-year contract last summer, for a seven-figure sum reportedly in the region of £1.7m.

North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has previously suggested that figure is higher than the actual fee paid. Okkels, who had only been at FC Utrecht for eight months prior to joining Preston, made 10 appearances before heading to Aberdeen on loan.

Under old Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin, he scored one goal in 18 outings across all competitions for the Dons. Aberdeen had an option-to-buy Okkels for around £1m this summer but opted against doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started in the Carabao Cup victory against Barrow, earlier this month, but was an unused substitute against the QPR and Leicester. Last campaign, Okkels made one start in the Championship and two in the Carabao Cup - one of those versus Arsenal.

On the Dane, Heckingbottom said post-Barrow: “I've seen plenty of Jeppe. It's just getting him on the pitch and giving him a chance to impress. He's worked hard in pre-season. That little illness away in Spain meant he missed the Getafe game.

“Quite a bit of training too, and around that time the hard training. But, he's got himself back fit now. Like I say, it's not only a good opportunity for Jeppe but it's the right thing to do for the rest of the players as well.”

Your next PNE read: Sunderland boss has ‘open conversations’ over former Preston captain Alan Browne’s future