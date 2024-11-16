Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Preston North End defender Tyias Browning has reasons to celebrate after winning his third Chinese Super League title.

In 2019, Browning moved to China after Guangzhou Evergrande signed him from Everton for a fee believed to be around €4.6m. He was managed by 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, and got to play in the same team as former Barcelona and Spurs midfielder Paulinho.

But before he found success in China, he had a loan spell at Deepdale. Shortly after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Toffees, he was shipped out on loan, and signed when Simon Grayson was in charge. Browning held down the right-back spot, but unfortunately a knee injury ruled him out for several months, and he left having made eight appearances.

A further loan at Sunderland followed, reuniting with Simon Grayson, but he was shortly sacked. The full-back then got to play under Chris Coleman, and made 29 appearances for the Black Cats, but it was a season in which the were relegated from the Championship.

In the present day, Browning finds himself with a new name which is now Jiang Guangtai. He is now a 32-times Chinese international, and most recently he won back-to-back league titles.

Now at Shanghai Port, having joined in August 2022, Browning was most recently a part of their Chinese Super League success. He played a total of 28 times, scoring once, as his side pipped Shanghai Shenhua to the title by a point.

These days the Chinese Super League isn’t as lucrative as it once was after an initialinflux of high-profile players. The Saudi Pro League is now where players across Europe go for a big-money pay days.

But there’s still a connection back to England, as Browning now finds himself managed by former Wolves and Rangers defender Kevin Muscat. Now aged 30 and an established international, Browning remains hopeful of reaching the 2026 World Cup, with China currently on course for a play-off spot.