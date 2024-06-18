Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PNE captain is out of contract this summer and yet to sign a new deal

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says Alan Browne was unsure on his future at the end of last season.

The Lilywhites could see their captain move on this summer, after 10 years at Deepdale and more than 400 appearances. Browne - who got married last weekend - has not signed a new deal at PNE yet. There have been tentative links to Sheffield United and Coventry City, as North End wait to learn their captain’s call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Ryan Lowe said Browne had been given a ‘deadline’ for a decision in mid-May, but nothing came out of that. Ridsdale, towards the end of last month, said he hadn’t heard from the skipper. Preston are having to work on midfield targets in the background and Ridsdale says the club will go through with those deals, should they progress.

“Is it strange? It rarely happens to be honest,” said Ridsdale. “Look, people think we haven’t spoken and you’ve got to be very careful what you say about private conversations. At the end of the season, we gave him an offer and it had a date for him from which to respond - which he agreed. That has long since passed. I spent an hour-and-a-half to two hours with him, at the end of the season, talking through what he wanted to do.

“And, he literally said he had no idea what he wanted to do. He couldn’t decide and wasn’t sure what to do - at an age where maybe he thought a change would be good because he’d been with us all his career. Then, on the other hand, depending on which day he woke up he wanted to stay and he would let us know. Since then, there was a flurry of activity the weekend before (last) for various reasons I don’t want to go into, when I spoke to him - not about football or his contract.