Here are your morning Championship headlines for Wednesday, 19 June.

Sky Blues make ‘£4m’ swoop

Coventry City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marko Stamenic - a New Zealand international - from FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade). The deal is said to be around the £4million mark, with the 22-year-old a long-term target for Mark Robins’ side. Stamenic made 33 appearances for the Serbian club last season. A completed deal would see Coventry - who have been linked with out of contract Preston captain Alan Browne - strengthen their midfield.

Stoke City line up shot-stopper

The Potters are being linked with FC Sion goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu. Steven Schumacher has already strengthened his goalkeeping department with the capture of Viktor Johansson, from Rotherham United. Stoke still have Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding on board, but Swiss news outlet Corner reports that the club are in ‘advanced contact’ with the 24-year-old.

Owls enter formal talks

Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘formal discussions’ with free agent Ian Poveda, after his loan spell at Hillsborough last season. That is according to our colleagues at the Sheffield Star. Leeds United released Poveda, 24, this summer and the Owls are looking to bring him back. The Colombia international has also been linked with Cardiff, West Brom, Lutonand an unnamed Ligue 1 club.

Blades step up interest in Ox

According to reports in Turkey, Sheffield United are keen on a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following relegation. The former Arsenal man has two years left on his Besiktas contract, having joined the Black Eagles last summer. In his first season there, the 30-year-old scored four goals in 30 appearances. The Blades are said to be interested, along with his old club Southampton.

