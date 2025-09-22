Talking points after Preston North End’s 0-1 win at Derby County

Quality shines through

If there was ever a fixture to reflect the improvement of PNE since last season, then it has to be this one. North End went to Derby in early April and moved the ball nicely enough but badly lacked cutting edge, while the Rams - without being great - ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from crosses.

Here, the challenge wasn’t all too different with Derby allowing Preston to have the ball - almost asking them to find a way through. This time, there always looked more gusto and flair about the Lilywhites. Thierry Small was direct at every opportunity while Derby looked uncomfortable with roaming loan duo Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin.

At the other end, John Eustace’s side sustained a period of pressure in the second half but you rarely escape that away from home in the Championship. It’s often the case that you have to ride your luck once or twice; on the whole PNE were organised, gritty and resilient enough to shut Derby out and win in trademark style on the road.

It was the type of away game North End supporters had longed for: a Saturday, strong following and one-nil scoreline. Heckingbottom had spoken about wanting to go over to the away end after a victory of that ilk, and you saw him embrace that moment once the players had lapped it up.

Amazing Alfie

It was a magnificent moment of quality from the Spurs loan man. The point hasn’t really been stressed that this was on Devine’s weaker foot, too. He generated incredible swerve and power in the strike and it was great to see him lap up the celebration, in front of 1,800 away fans going barmy.

Devine spoke to the media post-match and came across incredibly down to earth, as well as someone thoroughly enjoying himself. A big onus is put on the characters Preston bring into the squad and the 21-year-old is a massive tick in that regard. He’s an honest, humble and hard-working player with bags of quality.

Heckingbottom said: “I must admit, I do like watching him training, playing. He's scored a couple of really good goals already but, again, he knows the game, he works hard. The little bits that no-one probably gives him credit for, like trying to block the one-twos, tracking his men into the box, getting in good positions, stopping forward passes. If he didn't do that, if Lewis didn't do that, then they wouldn't play because we know how hard it is to win games.”

Gibson’s injury blow

On Lewis Gibson being forced off late on, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, Gibbo will be struggling. It’s his neck, it looks like he's got a collar on at the minute. Listen, we don't know. We'll see how that reacts, but Gibbo's a tough lad; he's suffering if he's even allowing us to take him off. So, yeah, he'll be sore.”

Armstrong’s competition

With the PNE boss having outlined his huge belief in deadline day signing Harrison Armstrong, you did wonder whether he may thrust him into the XI - especially against his former loan club in Derby. But, it looks as though Armstrong is going to have to bide his time and work his way into the starting XI - given the form of Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Devine.

On his main competition, Heckingbottom said: “All of the midfielders, yeah. He could play anywhere. If we played two in there, he could play in a two. He could play any of the outside ones, if we played three. He obviously played very deep here for Derby last year. I think there's more to him than that; he wants to be more than that. You can see how much distance he covers. He's got Premier League athleticism, so we'll try and use that.”

