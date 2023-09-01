Preston transfer target set for £7.5m deadline day move as World Cup star set for loan
Preston had kept tabs on a possible reunion with Tom Cannon all summer, but a late flurry of interest has seen him end up elsewhere.
Preston North End’s hopes of signing Tom Cannon have been dashed, according to a report.
He was a primary target for Ryan Lowe, but following interest from some of the Championship’s big hitters, they have been gazumped by 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City. The Lilywhites had been interested in pursuing a loan deal, but Everton have decided to part ways with the striker, and are said to receive a sizeable fee for the forward.
According to The Athletic, he is to undergo a medical at The King Power Arena club shortly, and that the move should be done before the 11.00 pm deadline.
The 22-year-old is poised to join the Foxes for £7.5m, and had attracted intrest from several second tier clubs including Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday. Preston had been linked with a return for the forward who had scored eight goals in 20 league games following a six-month loan spell at Deepdale.
Preston are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, and over the last few days have been linked with a move for FC Basel winger Liam Millar. It was reported by Swiss outlet Basler Zeitung that Millar wanted to return to England for ‘family reasons’ and that Basel and Preston were in advanced talks.
It would be a loan deal with an option-to-buy, and several Championship clubs including Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers had been linked for the winger that played for Canada at the 2022 World Cup. Millar could fit the bill as to what Lowe needs, and he did admit last week that there is money at his disposal to make signings.
“If I don’t get one I might get two or three, which might benefit us along the run,” said Lowe to the LEP last Saturday in regards to his plans for the final few days of the transfer window.
“So, I am quite calm and relaxed on it. We are fine; we’re doing the work behind the scenes. We don’t need two or three strikers do we? If we can’t get the main striker, we’ll get one striker and two attacking players.
“Whether that is eights, or tens, or wingers - it might be a striker and one more or maybe two more. We’ve got a pot of money that we can use, so if that pot goes on one person it goes on one. If that person doesn’t become available, it might be beneficial to go on maybe two. So that’s what it would probably look like.”