A general view of Deepdale

It’s transfer deadline day and Preston North End are taking their summer business down to the final hours of the summer window.

The Lilywhites are looking to build on their six signings of Will Keane, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Jack Whatmough, Calvin Ramsay and Layton Stewart. Manager Ryan Lowe is seeking additions in attack, with PNE having seen their hopes over a Tom Cannon loan return dashed in the last week. A permanent exit for the Toffees man looks the most likely outcome, with several Championship sides linked in recent days.

The two main names in the fray, heading into deadline day for PNE, are FC Basel forward Liam Millar and Cadiz attacker Milutin Osmajic. Millar has spent the last two seasons in Switzerland, having left Liverpool in 2021. Lowe explained last week that North End’s ‘Plan B’ - should a move for Cannon not materialise - was to target two or three additions.

Preston face Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, away from home. Having picked up 10 points from their first four Championship matches, the Lilywhites will be keen to build on that positive start by ensuring they finish the summer strongly.

You can follow all of the day’s news surrounding North End with us, right here.