Ryan Lowe and Tom Cannon.

Three Championship clubs are ready to pounce as they await Leicester City's decision on their £7.5m forward.

Former Preston North End striker Tom Cannon is reportedly being eyed up by three Championship clubs.

Last summer, Cannon almost made a return to Deepdale with the club making a strong push to sign him, however a move failed to materialise and Leicester stumped them. The 2023/24 Championship winners paid a reported £7.5m plus add-ons to sign Cannon, who had scored eight goals in 21 games for North End in a six-month loan spell.

Leicester won the title, but Cannon found himself on the fringes of the squad during their title-winning campaign. An injury ruled him out from making his league debut until December, and he ended up playing just 16 matches. Cannon started just five games under Enzo Maresca, but he has since moved on to take on the job at Chelsea.

Former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has replaced Maresca in the hot seat and now clubs in the Championship will be paying close attention to what Cannon's role might be at the King Power Arena. At the minute, he's being afforded an opportunity but things might change.

When asked at the weekend, Cooper didn't give a clear answer on whether Leicester would be in the market for another striker. Club legend Jamie Vardy is expected to lead the line but has been out of action during pre-season.

“We need to see how Jamie is," said Cooper to the Leicester Mercury. He’s not with us at the moment. Pato’s (Daka) here and Tom (Cannon). We’re still working out that process."