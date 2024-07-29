Sheffield United, Stoke City and West Brom in transfer tussle for former Preston North End star
Former Preston North End striker Tom Cannon is reportedly being eyed up by three Championship clubs.
Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun, is reporting that Sheffield United, Stoke City and West Brom are all interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international. All three teams are considering making a loan bid as they await to see what Steve Cooper's plans are for the forward.
Last summer, Cannon almost made a return to Deepdale with the club making a strong push to sign him, however a move failed to materialise and Leicester stumped them. The 2023/24 Championship winners paid a reported £7.5m plus add-ons to sign Cannon, who had scored eight goals in 21 games for North End in a six-month loan spell.
Leicester won the title, but Cannon found himself on the fringes of the squad during their title-winning campaign. An injury ruled him out from making his league debut until December, and he ended up playing just 16 matches. Cannon started just five games under Enzo Maresca, but he has since moved on to take on the job at Chelsea.
Former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has replaced Maresca in the hot seat and now clubs in the Championship will be paying close attention to what Cannon's role might be at the King Power Arena. At the minute, he's being afforded an opportunity but things might change.
When asked at the weekend, Cooper didn't give a clear answer on whether Leicester would be in the market for another striker. Club legend Jamie Vardy is expected to lead the line but has been out of action during pre-season.
“We need to see how Jamie is," said Cooper to the Leicester Mercury. He’s not with us at the moment. Pato’s (Daka) here and Tom (Cannon). We’re still working out that process."
As for Sheffield United and West Brom, they along with Preston North End have been linked with a move for Tyrese Campbell who is a free agent after leaving Stoke City. Their interest in Cannon could give PNE a better chance of landing Cannon if their interest is to be believed.
