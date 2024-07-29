Michael Appleton | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dan Ashworth has reportedly moved to bring him in

Ex-Preston North End midfielder Michael Appleton is reportedly set to take on a new role at Manchester United.

The Sun report that new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has lined up Appleton for the role of loans manager at Old Trafford. The pair worked together at West Bromwich Albion and are said to have a ‘very close relationship’ - with strong links through FA circles.

Les Parry is currently overseeing the loan department at United, but is ‘set to be replaced’. Appleton has been out of work since January, having spent four months in charge of Charlton Athletic.

The 48-year-old has also managed Lincoln City, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Blackpool - with caretaker spells at Leicester City and the Baggies. He came through Man United’s academy, before a move to PNE in 1997.