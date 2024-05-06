27 photos of the Preston North End faithful at West Brom as 1,266 in crowd of 25,386

Enjoying your early May Bank Holiday so far?

Preston North End's 2023/24 season came to a whimpering end on Saturday (May 4) as they lost 3-0 to West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Lilywhites held out until the first-half of stoppage time as Alex Mowatt scored a penalty and then both Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong scored in a seven minute spell just after the hour mark.

A total of 1,266 North End supporters travelled early down to the Midlands with not much to play for but pride. All they could do was watch Preston suffer their fifth straight defeat in was a disappointing end to the campaign. Up until the game against Norwich City they looked like they might have had a chance with the play-offs but they ultimately fell short, finishing 10 points behind sixth-placed Norwich City, but securing their highest placed finish under manager Ryan Lowe.

The final day of the season offers fans an opportunity to make the most of it as it's the last time they'll see their team in competitive action for three months. A trend that has been running for a few decades now is wearing fancy dress, and some opted to do that. In the away end, there was a supporter who went as Mario, another as Ali G and a bunny as well as someone else dressing up as a cave man.

Some other supporters just their Preston shirts as they proudly displayed the club emblem on their chest. As it was the final game of the season, a few of the younger supporters were keen to make requests on which players shirts they wanted. As supporters now take a rest from travelling up and down the country, take a look through our gallery of those who made the trip to West Brom at the weekend.

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere