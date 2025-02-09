When the whistle went at the 90-minute point, inside a cold Deepdale close to a winter sunset, I groaned a bit inside at the thought of a further 30 minutes of extra time in dropping temperatures.

This was a difficult match against opponents from the promotion places in League One, who are one of the best organised teams I’ve seen this season.

No wonder Wycombe are doing so well, with North End finding it hard to break them down.

On another day, Milutin Osmajic would have made a cleaner connection with a lovely through ball from Duane Holmes and buried the ball in the net with only the visiting keeper to beat.

That was in the first half; however, the Chairboys had been equally guilty a few minutes earlier when sending a free header wide from only eight yards out when it looked easier to score.

The Lilywhites improved a bit in the second half, with Sam Greenwood forcing a good save from a vicious dipping shot that was just going under the bar.

Osmajic could not quite make a connection to an excellent whipped cross from Greenwood that evaded everybody and hit the outside of the post.

As for extra time, this fan was too cold by then to remember much about it other than Wycombe tiring but remaining resolute.

As far as the penalties go, after the remarkable and record Carabao Cup win of 16-15 against Fulham earlier in the campaign, I was quietly confident we would see it out.

It was less dramatic this time, with Freddie Woodman emerging as the hero by saving two kicks within the ‘best of five’ phase that Preston won 4-2.

Ali McCann was the only man in a white shirt to miss one of these, blasting high over the bar and leaving substitute Ched Evans with the task of converting for the win.

We await the draw for the last 16 with anticipation. An away day at Anfield would be nice or a realistic opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals would be equally welcome – especially as this fan has never witnessed my beloved club that close on the road to Wembley.