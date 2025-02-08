The FA Cup fourth round tie went the distance at Deepdale

Freddie Woodman made two saves in the penalty shoot out as Preston North End edged Wycombe Wanderers 4-2, following a goalless 120 minutes of FA Cup footbal at Deepdale.

With the Lilywhites sitting mid-table in the league, this season looked as good as any to push for a run in the FA Cup - a competition steeped in history, and always with the potential for special memories to be made. After disposing of a competitive Charlton Athletic in round three another meeting with a strong League One outfit awaited.

Saturday's clash against promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers - playing their first game under new boss Mike Dodd - took a while to get going. Eventually, Preston grew into the contest and started to ask questions of the Chairboys. Duane Holmes was at the heart of most of PNE's positive moments while Milutin Osmajic was a willing worker as the lone centre-forward.

Wycombe went closest first when Fred Onyedinma sneaked into the box and placed his header just wide of the bottom left corner. Mid way through the half Osmajic - whose brace secured victory in round three - had the hosts' first big opportunity of the game, but a strong hand from Will Norris saw the number 28 denied, after Holmes played him through.

PNE began to enjoy possession and territory but they were unable to break the deadlock before the interval. Osmajic had seen another effort, this time driven low and hard, kept out by the Wycombe shot-stopper and Ali McCann's follow-up attempt was cleared on the goal line. Preston then failed to make some promising attacks count and it was all to play for at the break.

With a long trip to Norwich in store on Tuesday night there will have been little appetite for extra-time in the North End camp. It was the Chairboys who made the brighter start to the second half though as experienced wide man Garath McCleary clipped a first time cross just over the crossbar, following more tricky wing play from Onyedinma.

McCann then went close again for PNE but saw his placed effort from the edge of the box fly just wide of the bottom right corner. Heckingbottom and Dodds turned to their benches after the hour mark with a triple substitution for both teams; North End defender Jack Whatmough was forced off through injury while ex-Preston loanee Adam Reach entered the fray for his Wycombe debut.

Wycombe were never going to be a breeze and as the contest entered the latter stages extra-time began to appear inevitable. The Lilywhites did have a push in the six additional minutes, with Sam Greenwood's swerving strike tipped over the crossbar and his dangerous cross then crashing off he post moments later. In the main though the visitors stood firm and forced another 30 minutes of play.

And for the second time this season, a cup tie went the distance for Preston as neither they or Wycombe were able to find the killer moment in extra-time. Greenwood sent another dipping shot on target but down the throat of Norris, while a barrage of crosses were dealt with comfortably by the Chairboys - who held their own over the 120 minutes.

The penalties were taken in front of the Alan Kelly Town End, unlike the 16-15 classic between PNE and Fulham earlier this campaign in the Carabao Cup. Woodman guessed the right way and kept out consecutive spot-kicks from Daniel Udoh and Reach. Ali McCann couldn’t send North End through with their fourth penalty as he blazed over, but Ched Evans secured the win with number five.

