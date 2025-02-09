Preston North End reached the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

10,444 were in attendance at Deepdale as Freddie Woodman was the hero, saving two penalties in a penalty shootout. The game finished goalless after 120 minutes, and Woodman denied both Dan Udoh and former Lilywhites full-back Adam Reach, which allowed Ched Evans to score the decisive penalty.

Their name is in the hat for the fifth round draw and this is a time which can split supporters. Fans want to see their side mix it with the big boys with the global stars coming to their ground, whilst others would like a cup run, and so they would prefer facing a team from a lower division.

At the time of writing, the lowest ranked team left in the competition is Doncaster Rovers who are currently third in League Two. They don't play until Monday against Crystal Palace, so they will be in the draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, February 10. Doncaster Rovers play Crystal Palace at the Keepmoat Stadium in what is the penultimate tie of the round. Nottingham Forest play Exeter City on Tuesday, February 11 with the victor of that match knowing what awaits them.

How can I watch the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw will take place live on The One Show on BBC One at 7.10 pm.

Former Arsenal and Southampton striker Theo Walcott will be conducting the draw alongside Alex Scott with Kelly Somers hosting it. If you have a TV Licence then simply tune in to BBC One on Sky channel 101 from around 7.00 pm. It’s also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app, as well as the social media channels of the FA Cup.

When is the FA Cup fifth round?

The fifth-round fixtures take place around the weekend of March 1. As a result the EFL Championship game against Swansea City scheduled for Saturday, March 1 will have to be re-arranged.

Preston North End have made it further past the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham in the FA Cup. | Getty Images

Ball numbers

1 – Manchester United

2 – Millwall

3 – Brighton

4 – Preston North End

5 – Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6 – Ipswich Town

7 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 – Fulham

9 – Newcastle

10 – Plymouth Argyle

11 – Bournemouth

12 – Aston Villa

13 – Burnley

14 – Manchester City

15 – Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16 – Cardiff City

Prize money

PNE have already pocketed £235,000 from beating Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers according to the FA’s prize fund page. If they win their fifth round tie then they will pocket another £225,000 and that is without having their matches broadcast.

Last year, the 12 teams that had their matches broadcast on the BBC and ITV received a £125,000 broadcast fee. For the teams that were only shown on iPlayer, they received £55,000 which was in addition to the payments received from the competition's prize fund.