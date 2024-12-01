Another draw, the third on the bounce, brought the oddity of this run against three fellow founder members of the Football League to a close.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m not a betting man but suspect the odds of this happening, along with the same outcome, for those of the original 12 are slim.

However, given the large number of draws both teams had coming into this particular game, it was odds-on to be another stalemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of performance, this was an improvement on a week ago – but still only gave us that single point instead of the three we so desperately need to start pulling away from the lower reaches of the table.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden competes with West Bromwich Albion's Tom Fellows (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

West Brom edged the first half and deserved to get their noses in front, playing with more intent than their hosts.

As for Preston, it was difficult to see any real threat going forward with only a few instances of good play and one real chance that fell to Josh Bowler.

He beat the keeper from the right-hand side of the six-yard area, but the shot lacked enough power and was easily cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A half-time substitution brought on Will Keane for Ben Whiteman to add an extra front man at the expense of a defensive midfielder and, to put it simply, it worked.

North End were on the front foot and asked questions of the Baggies’ defence, none more so than Sam Greenwood who put in another good performance.

It was his assist that set up the equaliser for Emil Riis, who made some room for himself before unleashing a quality strike that gave the visiting keeper no chance.

Greenwood’s corners were also excellent and provided Ali McCann with a rare header that was goalbound before being inadvertently blocked on the line by Riis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion made a couple of substitutions that rebalanced the game and started to look dangerous on the break.

A certain-looking goal was only prevented by an outstanding McCann tackle, who went on to win the man of the match award – though this fan would have given it to Greenwood just ahead of him.

We now have to look back as far as October for our last win and really need to get the next one soon before the Christmas period approaches.