PNE snapped up the England Under-21 international in the summer transfer window

Preston North End won the race for Thierry Small’s signature this summer and this weekend sees him face former club Charlton Athletic for the first time since leaving. It was a brave decision to leave the promoted Addicks - a big club seemingly back on the rise. So, how has it gone so far for the 21-year-old?

There was plenty of hype around the former Everton man’s arrival, given the way he had played in that FA Cup clash at Deepdale, his pedigree in the game and reported competition PNE faced. But, there also needed to be recognition of Small’s career still being in its infancy, as well as this being his first crack at the Championship.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom, who played a big part in his move, wasted no time in thrusting him on to the stage. Small had caught the eye in pre-season; match day one at Queens Park Rangers was a tough first assignment. The manager thought Small looked a touch nervous but emphasised his talent and potential post-match.

He also made the sensible point that if the wide man was the finished article, or significantly further on in his development, then he wouldn’t be at Preston. More than fair. As we have seen since then, there are several attributes to love about Small’s game. And how he displayed all of those, in the first home match against Leicester.

If North End’s 46 league games were similar to that then Small would cause havoc week-in-week-out. The Foxes left space for him to occupy and the number 26 tore up the grass from start to finish. His work rate was through the roof, defending strong and Small provided an inch-perfect assist for Milutin Osmajic’s late winner.

The challenge, of course, will be the variety of tests the Championship throws up - and how Small finds a way to still impact those matches that perhaps don’t suit him as much. It would be no surprise if old club Charlton at home - an opponent who will be organised, disciplined and dogged - falls into that category.

Small will know the areas of his game that require improvement; on the club’s official podcast he came across as someone well in tune with his own game. His focus, drive and ambition also shone through from start to finish; his enthusiasm and personality had already done so. All of that makes Small someone supporters will naturally root for.

They can see the potential, the effort is always there in abundance and the imperfections are part and parcel of going on a journey with a young player. He is the type fans have been crying out for the club to recruit again. In the main, the wide man has operated on the left and looked most at home there.

Last season, Small spent a lot of time playing on the opposite side and carried a threat, with his ability to drive inside. With this a level above, though, there is more to think about and greater quality to beat and combat. Small has the athleticism and endurance to get up and down but it’s a big ask of one player, to then consistently defend and attack at a high level.

Last season’s Player of the Year, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, defended outstandingly and tried his best to offer a threat at the other end. Small, you would say, is the opposite. He takes his defensive duties seriously, of course, but this is someone who wants to attack at every opportunity and be someone team mates look to when it comes to creating and scoring.

His goal, last time out at Hull, will have been a big confidence boost - a crisp, ruthless right footed strike, followed by passion-fueled celebration in front of the away fans. While there have been some expected mistakes he’s given a tough job an admirable go so far; it will be interesting to see how things progress at Preston, and whether his role changes over the course of the season.

The manager has players at his disposal who could operate as normal full-backs, which could feasibly offer Small a greater offensive licence. After the Hull draw Heckingbottom reflected that it showed how far the team had come, but how far there’s still to go. As far as that notion goes, Small perhaps encapsulates it as much as anyone. With belief absolutely in and around him, along with the backing of staff, peers and supporters, North End looks like the perfect home at this point in time.