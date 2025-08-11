PNE signed the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder last week on loan

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Devine and Thierry Small made their Preston North End debuts last weekend - and manager Paul Heckingbottom is excited by what’s to come.

The Lilywhites confirmed the loan signing of Devine just one day prior to the opening clash at Queens Park Rangers. He came off the bench with around 20 minutes left to play, replacing Small, who had been handed his full debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the fourth loan spell of Devine’s career, with the England youth international having had a productive stint at Westerlo last year - following loans with Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle. PNE’s boss sees plenty of value in having the 21-year-old on board.

“Yeah, pleased,” said Heckingbottom “Obviously, someone I've known about; never worked with him. He was in Peter Murphy's youth team at Wigan, so Pete knew him. Local boy who lives not far away. It was his loan in Belgium where I really started to have a good look at him and could imagine him in the position for us. He played as a 10 a little bit more... he could play in any of the midfield positions as well, so that's good.

“You can see he's got quality. He wants to get on the ball and we're really pleased to have him. He's had a couple of 45 minutes’ but he's eager. We had a chat and I think within five minutes of me and him speaking, his agent called back saying, ‘Yeah, I want to go for Preston’, which straight away I'm like, ‘Let's get this done’. That's what I want, people who want to be here.

“I think you can see that when he comes on to the pitch he plays with the energy that we want. He wants to get on the ball. You don't get sold to Spurs at 16 and get first-team minutes if you're not a good footballer. We know he's a good footballer but more importantly, I think he's got a good attitude about him on the pitch. He's been about a bit getting first team minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been a deep line midfielder getting on the ball. He's got good technique. He's been a box-to-box player, played predominantly as as a ten. Last season he showed a lot of aggression against the ball and a good understanding, but I think you could see on the ball, he's comfortable. So, wherever I use him, he's really good and he's got the hunger and the drive, without the ball, to fit into what we want to do.”

Heckingbottom on Small

The former Charlton Athletic man got 75 minutes in the tank on his first Championship outing. Small’s arrival in June sparked plenty of excitement among the PNE faithful but Heckingbottom knows that patience will be needed with the wide man. Nonetheless, there’s lots of belief in Small from the manager and Heckingbottom has enjoyed their time working together to date.

“Yeah, you could see moments in him today,” said the PNE manager. “Definitely. I thought he looked a bit nervous, said that to him at half-time - just go and play. But he is a great character; you'll get to know him and I just want him to express himself on the pitch and he'll be fine.

“I know there was a buzz about when he came in and straight away I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, if he was that player everyone's saying he wouldn't be here!’. Do you know what I mean? But we see a lot in him... we love his personality, we love how he approaches training, games and we want to get more of those real top moments out of him.”