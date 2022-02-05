THE BIG KICK OFF: Hull City vs Preston North End

Preston North End travel to Hull City in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 8:00 am

We look at the main men involved in the fixutre, the opposition manager and the referee.

The Gaffer: Shota Arveladze

Shota Arveladze is new to life at the MKM Stadium having been appointed just over a week ago following a change of ownership. Arveladze, who is 48-years-old, has had a journeyed managerial career so far, spending time in Turkey with Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor, as well as time in Uzbekistan with Pakhtakor Taskent before moving to Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze.

He had a successful playing career too, representing Rangers and Ajax, as well as Trabzonspor and AZ Alkmaar, beginning his coaching career with the latter.

The Referee: Darren Bond

Darren Bond is in line to take charge of only his fifth Championship game this season.

His previous games have come in League Two, League One and the EFL Cup, with a four-month gap between his first and second game form August to January.

Last season he refereed three PNE games, wins over Derby (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (2-1) and a loss to Millwall (1-0).

He did not referee the Tigers last season as they won League One.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here﻿.

Hull CityTigersHull