THE BIG KICK OFF: Hull City vs Preston North End

We look at the main men involved in the fixutre, the opposition manager and the referee.

The Gaffer: Shota Arveladze

Shota Arveladze is new to life at the MKM Stadium having been appointed just over a week ago following a change of ownership. Arveladze, who is 48-years-old, has had a journeyed managerial career so far, spending time in Turkey with Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor, as well as time in Uzbekistan with Pakhtakor Taskent before moving to Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze.

He had a successful playing career too, representing Rangers and Ajax, as well as Trabzonspor and AZ Alkmaar, beginning his coaching career with the latter.

The Referee: Darren Bond

Darren Bond is in line to take charge of only his fifth Championship game this season.

His previous games have come in League Two, League One and the EFL Cup, with a four-month gap between his first and second game form August to January.

Last season he refereed three PNE games, wins over Derby (1-0) and Nottingham Forest (2-1) and a loss to Millwall (1-0).

He did not referee the Tigers last season as they won League One.