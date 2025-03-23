The 114 out-of-contract Championship players Preston North End could sign this summer

The 2-1 triumph against Portsmouth before the international break, solidified North End’s mid-table position with the three points moving them up to 14th in the standings.

There’s no doubt one eye will already be on preparation for next season as Paul Heckingbottom’s men bid to challenge for a play-off position.

That could require some departures, with nine players currently without a deal at Deepdale beyond this campaign.

Among them are key players like Emil Riis and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has featured 44 times this term. On top of that duo, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, Kian Taylor, Ched Evans, Josh Seary and James Pradic are the other members of the squad whose terms are up at the end of the season. .

It’s not just Heckingbottom who will have decisions to make over out-of-contract players, with a total of 123 Championship figures without deals for next season.

We’ve taken a look at that tally to see if there are any second-tier talents who could be available for free for Preston to sign in the transfer window.

1 . Blackburn Rovers Tyrhys Dolan, Dom Hyam, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Hedges, Andi Weimann, Adam Forshaw, Danny Batth. | Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bristol City Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Burnley Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes. | Alex Livesey Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales