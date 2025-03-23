From left: Kane Wilson, Kusini Yengi, Harry Darling, Rhian Brewster.placeholder image
From left: Kane Wilson, Kusini Yengi, Harry Darling, Rhian Brewster. | National World

The 114 out-of-contract Championship players Preston North End could sign this summer

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

Preston don’t look like troubling either end of the Championship table in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

The 2-1 triumph against Portsmouth before the international break, solidified North End’s mid-table position with the three points moving them up to 14th in the standings.

There’s no doubt one eye will already be on preparation for next season as Paul Heckingbottom’s men bid to challenge for a play-off position.

That could require some departures, with nine players currently without a deal at Deepdale beyond this campaign.

Among them are key players like Emil Riis and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has featured 44 times this term. On top of that duo, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, Kian Taylor, Ched Evans, Josh Seary and James Pradic are the other members of the squad whose terms are up at the end of the season. .

It’s not just Heckingbottom who will have decisions to make over out-of-contract players, with a total of 123 Championship figures without deals for next season.

We’ve taken a look at that tally to see if there are any second-tier talents who could be available for free for Preston to sign in the transfer window.

Your next Preston read: Preston North End injury news and return dates as key players could miss Aston Villa cup tie

Tyrhys Dolan, Dom Hyam, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Hedges, Andi Weimann, Adam Forshaw, Danny Batth.

1. Blackburn Rovers

Tyrhys Dolan, Dom Hyam, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Hedges, Andi Weimann, Adam Forshaw, Danny Batth. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas.

2. Bristol City

Mark Sykes, Sam Bell, Stefan Bajic, Nahki Wells, Ayman Benarous, Lewis Thomas. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes.

3. Burnley

Josh Brownhill, Nathan Redmond, CJ Egan-Riley, Jonjo Shelvey, Ashley Barnes. | Alex Livesey Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Dimitrious Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Yakou Meite, Joe Ralls, Aaron Ramsey, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota.

4. Cardiff City

Dimitrious Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Yakou Meite, Joe Ralls, Aaron Ramsey, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPaul HeckingbottomDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice