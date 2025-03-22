Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom is without some key first team players at the moment

A look at the latest from the Preston North End treatment table...

Ali McCann (calf)

The Lilywhites were dealt a blow to their number eight in the recent home match against Swansea City. On McCann’s 28th league start of the season, he was forced off in the second half with a calf issue. The Northern Ireland international has endured muscle problems before and looks doubtful for the FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, with reports of the injury ruling him out for a month - the injury was suffered on March 7.

Addressing his side’s injury woes a couple of weeks ago, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “It's the soft tissue injuries that you always think you can do more on; there's been a pattern here and we've just been speaking about it. This time of year it's injuries like Ali's. Between December and March the pitches get heavier. That's been a pattern over the last few years that's been flagged up.”

Brad Potts (hamstring)

The number 44 went down injured late on at Sunderland last midweek and it set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Potts missed a run of games over the festive period with a knee issue and the latest setback is a frustrating one, for a player Heckingbottom trusts to carry out a variety of roles. The PNE boss was coy over the length of the injury but admitted there was ‘damage’. It’d be a surprise to see him return to for the FA Cup clash, albeit that hasn’t been ruled out as of yet.

Jack Whatmough (calf)

A difficult one for the centre-back to take, especially given that Jordan Storey had just picked up an injury and an opportunity in the team may have presented itself. Whatmough suffered a nasty calf injury in the second half of the FA Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers. Heckingbottom didn’t expect to see him feature again this campaign and recently reiterated that he would be managed carefully.

“Jack certainly won't be rushed with the nature of his injury," said the PNE boss. "Pretty severe one, so anything from Jack in my eyes is a bonus. It's about making sure he's 100% right.”

Milutin Osmajic (hip)

The number 28’s absence against Sheffield United, Sunderland and Portsmouth was put down to a niggling hip issue. Heckingbottom said the striker wasn’t right for the trip to Bramall Lane but there was hope of him returning for the Black Cats and Pompey contests. Osmajic has now been charged by the FA and has until Tuesday, 25 March to submit his response. It remains to be seen whether he features against Villa.

Jordan Storey (ankle)

Preston’s number 14 sustained the injury at Blackburn Rovers when blocking a cross. He missed seven games in total but was back in the fold last weekend, as an unused substitute against Portsmouth. Post-match the North End boss confirmed that Storey should be ready to make his return to the pitch against Villa. With Ryan Porteous and Kaine Kesler-Hayden both unable to play, and Whatmough out, it’s a timely return.

