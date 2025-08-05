Where PNE will finish in the Championship next season - according to data experts Opta.placeholder image
Where PNE will finish in the Championship next season - according to data experts Opta. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Supercomputer predicts final Championship table with Preston North End, Wrexham and Sheffield United finishes

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

PNE have been busy in the transfer window, with nine new faces so far arriving through the doors at Deepdale.

The clock is ticking down to PNE’s opening game of the 2025-26 Championship campaign, with the Lilywhites making the trip to the capital this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men face QPR for their curtain raiser at Loftus Road, with his men looking to get off to a winning start as they aim to put last season’s 20th-placed finish behind them,

Indeed, North End have wasted no time in strengthening the squad, with nine new new faces arriving through the doors at Deepdale in the head coach’s first summer in charge.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small have all made the switch to Lancashire on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison completed his move on loan from Bournemouth, while Jack Walton and Odel Offiah arrived for undisclosed fees from Luton and Brighton respectively.

But does PNE’s business suggest an improved finish for Heckingbottom’s men next term?

Data analysts Opta have unveiled their supercomputer for the upcoming Championship campaign, which will update every week based on real-time data.

With the opening day right around the corner, here’s where they have currently predicted the Lilywhites to finish next season.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End reportedly dealt triple injury blow ahead of QPR as signing eyed by hosts

Predicted finish - 24th.

1. Oxford United

Predicted finish - 24th. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted finish - 23rd.

2. Watford

Predicted finish - 23rd. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted finish - 22nd.

3. Charlton Athletic

Predicted finish - 22nd. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted finish - 21st.

4. Wrexham

Predicted finish - 21st. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice