The clock is ticking down to PNE’s opening game of the 2025-26 Championship campaign, with the Lilywhites making the trip to the capital this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men face QPR for their curtain raiser at Loftus Road, with his men looking to get off to a winning start as they aim to put last season’s 20th-placed finish behind them,

Indeed, North End have wasted no time in strengthening the squad, with nine new new faces arriving through the doors at Deepdale in the head coach’s first summer in charge.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small have all made the switch to Lancashire on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison completed his move on loan from Bournemouth, while Jack Walton and Odel Offiah arrived for undisclosed fees from Luton and Brighton respectively.

But does PNE’s business suggest an improved finish for Heckingbottom’s men next term?

With the opening day right around the corner, here’s where they have currently predicted the Lilywhites to finish next season.

