Preston North End kick off the new season at Queens Park Rangers next Saturday.

It’s a trip down to the capital as Paul Heckingbottom begins his first full season as manager at Deepdale. The Lilywhites appointed the Yorkshireman in late August 2024 and secured safety on the final day of 2024/25 campaign, having been dragged into the relegation dogfight.

Since then, PNE have made nine new signings and they look set to head to London with a predominantly fit squad. With two behind-closed-doors friendlies against Premier League sides believed to have been arranged on Saturday, Heckingbottom will hope to see everyone come through those contests unscathed.

If they do, summer signing Jordan Thompson could be the only player to miss out at Loftus Road. The Northern Ireland international was North End’s first signing of the summer. He suffered an injury towards the end of last season but was expected to return during pre-season.

However, Heckingbottom confirmed after the pre-season friendly at Bolton Wanderers that there had been a ‘misdiagnosis’ and Thompson would not be returning to action anytime soon. Several of the other fresh recruits are in line to make their first team debuts against the Rs.

As for the hosts, new head coach Julien Stéphan has most of his squad available to him at the moment. Defender Jake Clarke-Salter remains sidelined after hip surgery in January, but Karamoko Dembele, Nicolas Madsen and Rayan Kolli were all involved against Heerenveen last weekend after shaking off knocks.

Michael Frey and Jonathan Varane are both said to be on their way back, too, ahead of Saturday’s final pre-season clash at home to Brentford. Kwame Poku, Amadou Mbengue, Rumarn Burrell and Kealey Adamson could all debut after signing from Peterborough, Reading, Burton Albion and Macarthur, respectively.

