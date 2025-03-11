Sunderland v Preston North End injury news: 12 outs and 3 doubts

Sunderland v Preston outs and doubts | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston are back on the road this evening as they face Sunderland.

The tough tests don’t stop for Paul Heckingbottom’s men after they visited second-placed side Sheffield United on Saturday.

North End left Bramall Lane empty handed after a narrow 1-0 defeat but will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face the Black Cats, who occupy fourth position in the table.

The Lilywhites welcomed the return of skipper Ben Whiteman after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, while a number of absent faces against the Blades could also make their comeback to the side this evening.

Preston make the trip to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland outfit, who have won three of their previous five league games - including a 2-1 triumph against Cardiff on the weekend.

We’ve taken a look at the injury situation of both sides heading into tonight’s game in Wearside.

Sunderland injury news

Ian Poveda - out

The winger has made just six appearances for the Black Cats this term and recently suffered another blow in training and is set to be sidelined for at least the next three weeks.

Enzo Le Fee - out

The statement January arrival sustained a hamstring injury in February and was given a timescale of 4-6 weeks before a potential return to the side.

Salis Abdul Samed - out

The Lens loanee, who missed the first half of the campaign through injury, will continue to remain absent for Regis Le Bris until after the international break with a calf issue.

Aji Alese - out

Alese will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing an operation in January to repair a leg fracture.

Dan Ballard - out

Ballard is another long-term absentee for the Black Cats after sustaining a hamstring injury at the end of February, which has ruled the defender out for a number of weeks.

Ahmed Abdullahi - out

Abdullahi is yet to make his debut for Sunderland since his deadline-day move from Gent last year after undergoing surgery on a pre-existing groin issue at the start of the season.

Jayden Danns - out

Similarly to Abdullahi, Danns is yet to represent the Black Cats since making a loan move from Liverpool in January due to a back issue. The problem was picked up by the Wearside club during the striker’s medical and returned to Anfield to continue his recovery.

Niall Huggins - out

Huggins has been absent since December 2023 due to a major injury but still isn’t expected to make his comeback to the side until pre-season at the earliest.

Preston injury news

Ali McCann - out

McCann suffered a calf issue during last Tuesday’s game against Swansea and will remain missing until at least the international break.

Jack Whatmough - out

The defender has been absent after picking up a calf injury against Wycombe and isn’t expected to appear for the Lilywhites this season.

Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping for some returning faces this evening. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Jordan Storey - out

Storey has been sidelined with an ankle issue sustained against Blackburn at the end of January but is believed to be closing in on a return to training soon.

Duane Holmes - out

The 30-year-old remains sidelined with a broken fibula and isn’t expected back for a few weeks.

Jayden Meghoma - doubt

The Brentford loanee picked up an ankle issue during last week’s game against Swansea and missed the game against Sheffield United. The left-back could be in contention to make a comeback to the squad today.

Mads Frokjaer - doubt

Heckingbottom remained coy over the midfield’s inclusion ahead of Preston’s trip to Sheffield United last Saturday but could be fit enough to make his first appearance since a 1-1 draw against Millwall last month.

Milutin Osmajic - doubt

The striker missed the defeat at Bramall Lane and after the game the head coach admitted Osmajic was monitoring a hip injury but is expected to feature at the Stadium of Light this evening.

